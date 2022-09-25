Teams desperate to build momentum for the World Cup square off Monday when England hosts Germany in a 2022 UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. This is the final match for both teams before Qatar 2022, and both come in off 1-0 losses on Friday. Both looked listless in attack in their setbacks, with Germany (1-3-1) falling to Hungary and a rebuilding Italy team knocking off England (0-2-3). England have clinched last place in League A's Group 3 and will be relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign. Germany have no chance to reach the Nations League finals, so both teams will just be testing tactics for Qatar. England open the World Cup with Iran on Nov. 21, and the Germans kick off against Japan two days later.

England vs. Germany money line: England +130, Germany +190, Draw +210

England vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

GER: The Germans put six of their 10 shots on net in the last meeting

ENG: The Three Lions have allowed 23 shots on target in the five matches

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have taken a conservative approach to cover for a defense that lacks depth, but the attack is loaded with talent. It starts with Harry Kane, who has six goals in seven English Premier League matches this season with Tottenham. He has 50 goals in 74 games with the national team, and he scored the team's only goal in this tournament on a penalty kick against Germany. Gareth Southgate will make every effort to get some creativity going behind him.

The England manager has been under fire for his tactics, especially considering the wealth of top-tier players at his disposal. The likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are dangerous scorers, and Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham are creative midfielders. Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Ward-Prowse also cause a lot of problems with their crossing ability. England are 3-1-2 in the past six meetings with Germany.

Why you should back Germany

As always, the Germans will be disciplined and tough to crack, especially against a team that has just one goal in its five Nations League matches. They hammered Italy 5-2 in their match before the loss to Hungary, with Timo Werner scoring twice and Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan adding goals. The latter three are creative forces, and Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane also can help Werner or Kai Havertz exploit a struggling England defense.

The Three Lions have yielded eight goals in the tournament and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Hungary in June. The Germans' back line is much stronger than England's, though Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger will be out on suspension. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will take over in net with Manuel Neuer sent home with COVID, and the goalkeeper has five clean sheets in six games with Barcelona this season. Germany's loss to Hungary was its first in 14 games (9-4-1).

