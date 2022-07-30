England is looking to make history in front of its home fans Sunday when it takes on Germany in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship final at Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses have played in the Women's Euros final twice but have never won it. In fact, they have never hoisted a major trophy in women's soccer. Germany, on the other hand, has won this event a record eight times, but it had not been in top form in 2022 until this tournament started. England pulled off a surprising rout in its semifinal on Tuesday, beating Sweden 4-0, while Germany battled to a 2-1 victory against France on Wednesday. It will be a showdown between the tournament's top two scorers -- Beth Mead of England and Alexandra Popp of Germany.

England vs. Germany spread: England -0.5

England vs. Germany over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Germany money line: England +140, Germany +175, Draw +210

ENG: Beth Mead has 28 goals in 44 international matches

GER: Alexandra Popp has 59 goals in 119 career games

Why you should back England

The Lionesses have not lost in 19 matches (17-2-0) since Sarina Wiegman took over as manager last September. One of those victories was a 3-1 win against Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup in February. So the Brits come in with confidence and also have an extra day of rest. Add in playing in front of 90,000 vocal British fans, and England has the intangibles on its side. It also has Mead, who has scored six goals and set up five more in the five Euros 2022 matches.

The Brits have plenty of scoring options, with six different players getting on the board in the past two games -- the win against Sweden and a 2-1 extra-time victory against Spain. Alessia Russo has scored four in the five matches. England outscored its opponents 14-0 in the group stage and has an eye-popping 111-4 goal advantage during its 19-game unbeaten run. It scored 30 of those in two games against Latvia and 20 against Luxembourg and North Macedonia.

Why you should back Germany

The Germans have a chance whenever Popp is on the pitch. She scored twice in the semifinal win against France to give her six goals at Women's Euros 2022. The 31-year-old has 46 goals in 100 matches over six seasons with Wolfsburg. Germany has far more experience at this level, and it has taken the European title in eight of the past 10 tournaments. It lost in the 1993 semifinals and was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Denmark in the last edition in 2017.

Germany has outscored its Euros opponents 13-1 and beat Switzerland 7-0 in a tune-up friendly before this tournament started. It will be eager to prove that three losses and a draw in its first five matches of 2022 were aberrations. Svenja Huth has two assists at Euros 2022 and leads the women's Bundesliga with 12 assists for Wolfsburg. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms, who has allowed just one goal in five games, has a league-high 10 clean sheets for Eintracht Frankfurt.

