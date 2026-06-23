England vs. Ghana odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Tuesday

After earning hard-fought victories to being their 2026 World Cup journeys, England and Ghana collide in Foxborough, Mass. at 4 p.m. ET. England defeated nemeses Croatia 4-2, while Ghana tallied a late winner for a 1-0 win over Panama. A win would send either side through to the knockout round.

The latest England vs. Ghana odds from FanDuel list England as -550 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Ghana are +1400 underdogs and a draw is priced at +550. Meanwhile, the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find England vs. Ghana picks from SportsLine experts like Brad Thomas, Brandt Sutton, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

England vs. Ghana betting odds

England vs. Ghana money line: England -500, Draw +550, Ghana +1400 England vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 (Over -164, Under +134) Bet England vs. Ghana on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

England vs. Ghana betting preview

For all the concerns about how England's attack would gel in Thomas Tuchel's system, the four-goal outburst against Croatia showed the Three Lions mean business. Three of those goals were scored while Anthony Gordon supplied virtually nothing down the left wing. Marcus Rashford was substituted on in Gordon's place and quickly bagged the fourth goal, leading to speculation that Rashford may play from the outset against Ghana.

Regardless of who starts on the left, Harry Kane will be the primary threat for England. After scoring 61 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, Kane tallied a brace against the Croats. Tuchel's system is rightfully built to feed Kane as much as possible. Ghana's defense will have its hands busy trying to contain the Ballon d'Or contender.

Antoine Semenyo is the main man for Ghana. The Manchester City forward is by far the most technically skilled attacker and made a critical pass to set up Ghana's winning goal against Panama. The team will also have former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey available for this match after he was denied entry to Canada for the Panama game.

Given Ghana's attacking struggles against a middling Panama side, it's hard to imagine England not running away with the match.

England vs. Ghana picks, prediction

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer (-145)

With England being such a heavy favorite, goalscorer markets may be a better way to attack this game. Kane is at the middle of everything England does in the attacking third and is sure to get his share of shots. He rarely comes up empty when given enough chances. Kane also takes care of England's penalty duties, as we saw in the opener against Croatia.

Jude Bellingham to score or assist (+100)

Bellingham successfully beat out Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role in the Croatia game and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be Tuchel's pick after he scored a wonderful goal. The Real Madrid man carries substantial goal threat and is also an important part of the apparatus that feeds Kane. There's a good chance he's involved, especially if the floodgates open and the game turns into a laugher.