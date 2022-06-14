England face Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday in their final UEFA Nations League fixture and Gareth Southgate's men are currently propping up League A Group 3. Like France's position after Monday's home loss to Croatia, these games appear to be a few too many for the Three Lions at the end of a demanding season. A win would move the English off the foot of the table while Italy lead the way and take on third-placed Germany at the same time.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jun. 14 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Molineux -- Wolverhampton, England

Live stream: fuboTV (get access now)

Odds: ENG -450; Draw +450; HUN +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

England: This campaign has not gone according to plan so far with a surprise defeat to Hungary in Budapest followed by a draw in Germany and a goalless remake of last summer's UEFA Euro 2020 final vs. Italy. Three points could move England towards the Azzurri in the group with the Italians and the Germans to come before these fixtures are complete come September.

Hungary: It has been a mixed bag for the Magyars so far with that win over England followed up by a narrow loss to European champions Italy and then a draw with Germany. Avoiding defeat here could keep the Hungarians in contention near the top of League A Group 3 and in the race for an unexpected semifinals berth.

Prediction

Pick: England by a few goals. This one should see Southgate's men wake up and if they do, they should see off Hungary with relative ease. Given the fatigue factor and the visitors' ability to make life difficult for some of Europe's better teams, a draw should not be discounted. However, a 3-1 English win sounds about right.