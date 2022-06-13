UEFA Nations League action continues on Tuesday with a riveting matchup with Group A3 foes squaring off in their final match of the June window. England takes on Hungary in a rematch of an intriguing result earlier this month. Hungary upset England on June 4, with the Three Lions aiming for revenge in Wolverhampton.

Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists England as the -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100) in its latest England vs. Hungary odds. Hungary is a +1100 underdog, a draw is priced at +440, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any England vs. Hungary picks or UEFA Nations League predictions, be sure to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at England vs. Hungary, and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for England vs. Hungary:

England vs. Hungary money line: England -380, Draw +440, Hungary +1100

England vs. Hungary spread: England -1.5

England vs. Hungary over-under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back England

England has been facing some fatigue issues, resting key players as a result. However, the Three Lions have a long break after this match, and leaders like Harry Kane are projected to appear for long stretches. Kane is one of the best players in the world, and he scored a recent equalizer in a draw against Germany. He is only the second English player to notch 50 goals, and Kane is approaching the No. 1 spot on the all-time goals list for his country.

England is also the more talented side overall, and revenge could be a motivating factor. Hungary upset England for the first time in more than 60 years earlier this month, and for comparison, England blasted Hungary by a 4-0 margin just one year ago. England is also a different side on home soil, with an active 16-match unbeaten streak on the line in this match.

Why you should back Hungary

Hungary has been frisky in recent days. Not only did Hungary topple England earlier this month, but Hungary forced a draw and played impressively against Germany in its last match. Hungary has seven attempts on target in that match, and the team's attack is swift and decisive. Hungary is also capable of stout resistance on defense, and the team's balance is notable in the absence of stars.

England isn't playing its absolute best soccer either, with the first three-match winless streak since its manager took charge. England has not scored a goal in open play over the last three matches, and has only two total points out of a possible nine points in UEFA Nations League play, ranking last in the group. England is also facing personnel challenges, including standout Phil Foden missing the last three matches and reportedly facing a doubtful designation against Hungary.

