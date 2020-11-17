There may be nothing more than pride on the line for England and Iceland when they meet at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday but that does not mean that the hosts in particular will not have a great deal to prove in their final game in Nations League Group A2.

Iceland are already relegated down to League B whilst England can only finish third after their 2-0 defeat to Belgium in Leuven on Sunday.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

England vs Iceland

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 2:45 ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: ESPN+

Odds: England -600; Draw +550; Iceland +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

England: An attack that has at various stages throughout this campaign been able to use Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has registered just three goals in five games, as many as the Iceland side that sits at the bottom of the table. Gareth Southgate has moved on from the 4-3-3 he tried to deploy after the 2018 World Cup but he has clearly sacrificed goal threat for security.

In the 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday England deployed seven more defensively-minded outfield players with Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice a midfield pairing that could keep the ball but do little more, meaning that the Three Lions translated 55 per cent possession into three shots on target. Playing Mason Mount deeper in the central two did the trick against Ireland in last week's friendly and having a more adventurous player in that area of the pitch will surely help.

Iceland: After their great successes at Euro 2016 and qualifying for the World Cup two years later, recent months have seen Iceland come bumping back down to earth. They are still dramatically outperforming what might be expected of a nation of their size (just over 350,000 people) and with a limited domestic league, but the challenge ahead of Erik Hamren now is to push his side into a newer era.

The likes of Alex Runarsson and Albert Gundmundsson have gotten chances but much of the side that faced Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday were in their late 20s and mid 30s. Could this game see Hamren give a start to Bologna's 18-year-old Andri Baldursson?

Prediction

For all that England are struggling to consistently make the most out of them they do have an array of attacking talent more than capable of overcoming Iceland. If Southgate reacts to the Belgium defeat by naming a more positive side the Three Lions ought to be able to claim a 2-0 win and end 2020 on a high.