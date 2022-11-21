England will kick off their World Cup campaign when they face Iran Monday in Group B action. You can find the entire World Cup schedule here. The English are the favorites in this game and to win their group, which also includes the United States and Wales. The Three Lions are huge favorites to win this one, coming off of a semifinal appearance at the last World Cup and finishing as runners-up at Euro 2020. Iran, meanwhile, have talent in attack but have a new manager ahead of the competition that complicates things.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Nov. 21 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 21 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -325; Draw +370; Iran +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Storylines

England: The Three Lions are massive favorites in this game and one of the favorites to win the competition. Looking for their first international trophy on the men's side since winning the World Cup in 1966, this is an English squad loaded with attacking talent but lacking it in defense. If Harry Maguire can find his form, and if they can stay organized at the back, there is no reason why they can't make a deep run. They are expected to win this game comfortably, but do not forget that Iran have given trouble in recent World Cups to Spain, Portugal and Argentina.

Iran: Dragan Skocic may have led them to qualification, but it's Carlos Queiroz who will be coaching them at the World Cup. The former Manchester United assistant who then went on to coach Real Madrid, Portugal, Colombia and Egypt, among others, returns to coach the nation he led from 2011-2019. This will be the third World Cup where he leads this national team after leading them in 2014 and 2018. They nearly got out of a group that included Spain and his native Portugal last time around.

Prediction

Harry Kane scores twice, Raheem Sterling grabs one and the Three Lions kick off their participation in style. Pick: England 4, Iran 0