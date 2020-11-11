After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of a planned friendly between England and New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland have entered the fray and will face the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium at the start of a hectic international break for both sides.

The Nations League remains the top priority for England and Ireland but both sides could do with entering their two remaining fixtures having discovered some of the form that has eluded them so far in recent months.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

England vs Republic of Ireland

Date: Thursday, Nov. 11

Time: 15:00 ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: ESPN+

Odds: England -333; Draw +400; Ireland +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

England: Gareth Southgate has an abundance of quality across his frontline, the question he has grappled with since the 2018 World Cup is how best to set up his side to service the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. Having recently gravitated back towards a back three England seem all too light on attacking spark with questions over whether a more significant role should be found for Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile the Three Lions youth movement continues unabated. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 17, was preferred to Ross Barkley and James Maddison after James Ward-Prowse withdrew through injury. Exactly half of Southgate's 28 man squad are 23 or under.

Ireland: A search for goals is defining the early stages of Stephen Kenny's reign, his side have scored just one, a Shane Duffy equalizer in Bulgaria, in five games since he succeeded Mick McCarthy. Of the squad he has called up for the upcoming international games, which is without Shane Long due to his lack of game time with Southampton, only James McClean has reached double figures for the Irish.

Young strikers Callum Robinson, Aaron Connelly and Adam Idah could eventually become valuable players on the international stage but for now Kenny will be asking a lot of fringe players at Premier League and Championship clubs.

Prediction

Two sides bereft of goals whose last six meetings have ended 0-0 or 1-1 are unlikely to produce a cracker although Southgate tends to use these friendlies to allow his fringe players the chance to prove their worth. Given the quality of some of those - Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and perhaps debutant Jude Bellingham - England ought to have the quality to claim a 2-0 win.