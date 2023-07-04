Such has been the paucity of glory in the country that codified the sport that it is a rare enough occurrence for an English footballer to win one international crown at any level. Winning two is another matter entirely, particularly if one of them is a world championship. For Emile Smith Rowe, Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White, that is the prize that lies ahead of them this week.

Between the Under-17 world champions of 2017 and the 2023 U-21 European Championships are two games, starting with Tuesday's semifinal against Israel. The Young Chosen Team are not to be taken lightly but England have already got the better of them in this tournament, Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon scoring in a 2-0 group stage win. Overcome them once more and it will be a final against Spain or Ukraine, a chance to match the feats of the young lions of 1982 and 1984, the only English sides to have won Europe's premier youth competition. Coming into the tournament such an outcome seemed far from a given, even if Lee Carsley's side were ranked among the bookmaker's favorites. After all, they had just been shorn of their most natural goal-scorer with Folarin Balogun having declared for the USA.

Goals have not been much of a problem for England, however, in no small part because they have not let the opposition score any. The impressive James Trafford, bound for Burnley from Manchester City after this tournament, marshalled his defense to hold firm against a late onslaught from Portugal in the quarterfinal and saved brilliantly from Finn Ole Becker in the last group game, a 2-0 win over Germany.

Their defense holding firm means that all England need at the other end is a moment of magic. Gibbs-White has been as frequent a provider of them as anyone else, leading the tournament with three assists, including laying on both the goals in their last meeting with Israel. He may only have one true center forward in his squad (Aston Villa's Cameron Archer) but Carsley is blessed with creative options aplenty, enough that he is often deploying the likes of Gomes and Curtis Jones in deeper midfield roles. The former has spent most of his career in more advanced roles but his U-21 manager seems to have concluded that having someone who knows where and when his forwards want the ball can only help Englad.

"Growing up I was probably more of a No. 10," Gomes told reporters at the tournament. "I could play off the left, coming in, and I was tricky. I still have that in my game if I was to do it again, it's still there. But I've also got the maturity as a No 6… I know what the guys further up want, because I've played there."

Trimming all that talent into a starting XI is the sort of challenge managers relish, but it is a challenge nonetheless, not least because you then need one of your many playmakers to take charge. In that regard it helps England no end that Gibbs-White has been doing that all year long with Nottingham Forest. Not for nothing did CBS Sports analyst Jamie Carragher name the 23-year-old as his signing of the season, in a turbulent season for a bloated squad the attacking midfielder relished the responsibility that was thrust upon him, the £35 million man more than justifying that lofty price tag with five goals and eight assists that might just have kept his club in the Premier League.

Gibbs-White's form has carried into the U-21 Euros, where he ranks fourth in key passes per 90 minute, according to Wyscout, just leading the similarly impressive Noni Madueke, who sneaks ahead of his compatriot to claim the second most deep completions. (In both categories these two trail Real Betis' Rodri Sanchez; the Spaniard may well find that this tournament propels him to a big move.) As for Gibbs-White, deployed as a second striker, he will drift wide to give England overloads and averages more accurate crosses than any other Young Lion.

If the Forest man has been able to pick up where he left off last season, Smith Rowe has needed this tournament just to get back to where he was. The groin injury that had disrupted so much of his early career reared up for the Arsenal youngster again early last season and as he struggled for minutes a settled XI coalesced away from him. Even after surgery, the 22-year-old struggled for game time when the stakes were too high for Mikel Arteta to rotate, ending the season with no starts and just 161 Premier League minutes, less than 10 percent of the minutes he registered in 2021-22. Limited game time was not for a lack of effort, however, with Smith Rowe apparently registering personal bests in training measureables. Those who know him well say the youngster has never been in better condition.

That has been reflected at the Euros, where Smith Rowe has added a spark off the bench, scoring with both of his shots so far in the tournament. The sample size may be extremely small, but he is averaging 0.44 expected goals and expected assists per 90 in stints against Georgia and Romania, one of the leading marks in the competition. The Arsenal man has always had a knack for landing in the sort of positions that can lead to goalscoring opportunities in abundance.

It says a great deal about the strength in depth available to England that such a player has only got one start, though it should also be noted that Carsley has shrewdly adjusted his XIs to keep his many talented players engaged in this push for glory. That is probably not a bad grounding either for those like the three U17 world champions who are about to take the step out of youth football. If they thought it was tough battling for minutes with Harvey Elliott and Jacob Ramsey (now heading back to England after injuring himself in the win over Portugal), wait until it is Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden who stand between them and a place in Gareth Southgate's side.

Still, whatever the future holds at senior level, there is a great opportunity ahead of Gibbs-White, Gomes and Smith Rowe. Even if they never win a cap for England after this summer, there could be a profound place in the national team's history available to this talented triumvirate.

