Italy are champions of Europe, Gianluigi Donnarumma proving to be the hero of the penalty shootout as he saved three spot kicks following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.
England made the dream start, scoring the quickest goal ever scored at a European Championships final when Luke Shaw volleyed home Kieran Trippier's cross from the right after just one minute and 58 seconds. For a time it seemed like the hosts would cruise to victory but the control they established in the first half faded after the break.
A flurry of pressure brought Italy their equalizer in the 67th minute, Jordan Pickford parrying a Marco Verratti header against the post before Leonardo Bonucci tapped in from close range. Extra time brought no victor with the final decided from the spot. Misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and decisively Bukayo Saka, with two saved by Donnarumma, ultimately proved decisive in the shootout.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
England ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Jordan Pickford
|120
A slow start to the game but Pickford rose to the hour in the second half, saving smartly from Lorenzo Insigne before an even better diving block on Federico Chiesa. He could do nothing about the equalizer, indeed he did well to parry Marco Verratti's initial header. He saved excellently from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the shootout.
7
(DEF) Kieran Trippier
|70
Maybe it's just because he was up in the stands but it was hard to shake the sense that if David Beckham were transported through time to the modern England team this is the role he'd be playing. He may not have done so as well as Trippier, whose dreamy cross for Shaw was the first of many deliveries to test the Italian defense.
7
(DEF) Kyle Walker
|119
There were moments of somewhat clumsy distribution with the ball at his feet but his covering was customarily excellent, showing the composure, technique and pace that have typified his tournament.
7
(DEF) John Stones
|120
A smart block on Ciro Immobile denied Italy what was perhaps their best chance of the first half. Somehow he kept blocking everything although, not for the first time this tournament, he could not quite get over a header in the attacking box but that aside he was solid under the Italian onslaught.
7
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|120
Those nervy moments that did come were invariably repelled by Maguire, that giant head of his meaning that Immobile had little joy with the crosses Italy put in the box.
7
(DEF) Luke Shaw
|120
⚽ 2' Shaw could scarcely have timed his first England goal better, nor struck it any more sweetly. His form was reflective of his side as a whole, an outstanding start but a player who seemed to be buckling under the pressure as the game wore on, not least from the dead balls he kept lobbing towards Maguire.
7
(MID) Kalvin Phillips
|120
One day, in years to come, the hairs on Marco Verratti's neck will go on end as he remembers the time Phillips stalked him across the England pitch. Italy's key creative force could hardly get on the ball as the Leeds man chased him -- and what seemed like half a dozen other players -- back towards their own goal.
8
(MID) Declan Rice
|74
He saved his best performance of an exceptional tournament for last. It was not just that he quelled so much danger in the England half but that when he got the ball he drove forward purposefully, advancing his team to positions where they could be effective.
8
(FWD) Mason Mount
|99
Early on the Chelsea playmaker would take up shrewd positions in the pockets between the Italian defensive lines, largely serving as a facilitator rather than a primary playmaker. But in the second half he was something of a non entity, one who ought to be frustrated to have lost a header to Verratti that led to Italy's equalizer.
5
(FWD) Harry Kane
|120
It takes some quality and strength to impose your will on Giorgio Chiellini in the air but Kane did so. This was not a game for him to take a high volume of shots but instead to drag the Italian defense out of position, something he did effectively throughout the game. The problem as the game wore on was that he dropped deep but no one went beyond him and into the danger area.
7
(FWD) Raheem Sterling
|120
An exceptionally bright start full of deft runs and invention, one where he seemed to beat Jorginho at will, but after being denied a penalty the runs beyond Kane that England needed to establish their attack were rarely seen if at all.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
(FWD) Bukayo Saka
|Trippier, 70'
He will have been frustrated by his heavy touch in the box twice, first when Mount fired a low cross at him in the box and then when Jack Grealish's through ball was slightly deflected. The Arsenal youngster also might have felt that Giorgio Chiellini should have got more than a yellow for grabbing him by his shirt cuff as he burst towards goal. Nothing quite came off for Saka, a disappointing night that ended in heartbreaking fashion as his spot kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
5
(MID) Jordan Henderson
|Rice, 74'
It took the Liverpool captain a fair while to get into the game but he took up smart positions to limit Italy's ball play along the left flank. Still his passing radar was at best wayward, perhaps explaining why he was not trusted for the shootout.
5
(FWD) Jack Grealish
|Mount, 99'
From his first touch you could sense that Italy feared what Grealish might do to them. He could not quite change the game however.
5
|(FWD) Jadon Sancho
|Walker, 119'
|A poor penalty was his sole contribution to the game, a stuttering run and tame effort at the right height for Donnarumma to save.
|5
|(FWD) Marcus Rashford
|Henderson, 119'
|Brought on for the shootout he did make one excellent tackle on Federico Bernadeschi in his awkward right back role but like his fellow substitute missed his penalty in heartbreaking fashion, dragging a shot against the post.
|5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Gareth Southgate
|5
Certainly his tactical plan was vindicated at the outset when one wing back assisted the other but that familiar criticism that Southgate allows games to drift for too long was apparent as he did nothing to ease the pressure England were facing until Bonucci's equalizer. Was it too unfair to ask Rashford and Sancho to take penalties? It will be the question that follows him for months to come.
5
Italy ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Gianluigi Donnarumma
|120
Defense let him down on the opening goal, but he had very little to worry about for the rest of regulation. Then he become the hero in the penalty kicks, saving two from Sancho and Saka. A legendary display.
9
(DEF) Emerson
|118
Shaky at best. A liability when challenging for the ball, and his touch was off. Also there were moments where he was standing still instead of making runs. Did improve a bit as the game went on.
5
(DEF) Leonardo Bonucci
|120
⚽ 67' Held his own and even got forward a bit in the first half. Was superb in the air as usual. Got the goal by being attentive and also took his penalty well.
9
(DEF) Giorgio Chiellini
|120
Strong in the air, played with patient and reacted better than he did in the semifinals. Made a key stop on Sterling early on in extra time.
8
(DEF) Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|120
Just got sucked in too deep into the box, leaving the back post open to Luke Shaw for the opener. Once he tried to react, it was too late. A costly mistake but wasn't the death blow.
5
(MID) Marco Verratti
|96
Not his best showing, though it was a bit better than in the semifinals. Did contribute going forward with his header leading to the equalizer.
6
(MID) Nicolo Barella
|54
Frustration got to him, and you could easily see it. He never really got going like he would have wanted to. Was the first Italian taken off.
5
(MID) Jorginho
|120
Picked up an early knee injury but returned to the pitch shortly after just when it looked like he couldn't continue. His passing was a bit off and he just seemed a step behind at times. Lucky not to see red in extra time for a challenge on Grealish.
5
(FWD) Lorenzo Insigne
|90
Got a bit more involved in the second half by moving to more central areas, and he had a decent look early in the second half that Pickford saved well. Didn't get the opportunities he wanted.
5
(FWD) Federico Chiesa
|86
The biggest and best threat in attack by far. Came close on the hour mark with a brilliant run at the top of the box, but he was denied by Jordan Pickford. Came off with an injury with five minutes to go.
7.5
(FWD) Ciro Immobile
|55
Gone missing yet again. Was barely a threat outside of an OK look in the box late in the first half. Just lacking production and confidence and probably didn't deserve to start.
3
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Bryant Cristante
|Barella (54')
Instant impact. He came off the bench and headed an effort to the back post that resulted in Bonucci's goal.
7
Domenico Berardi
|Immobile (55')
Came off the bench and got into space well but wasn't really fed the ball all that much. Took his penalty kick really well.
7
Federico Bernardeschi
|Chiesa (86')
Didn't get a lot of good looks as England were in control, but he finished his penalty kick well in what turned out to be the winning kick.
7
|Andrea Belotti
|Insigne
|Brought nothing, kind of like Immobile. Also missed his penalty kick.
|4
|Manuel Locatelli
|Verratti
|Helped the midfield defensively when they were dealing with so much pressure from the English.
|4
|Alessandro Florenzi
|Emerson
|A late sub that didn't have much to do, other than play two minutes and not take a penalty kick.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Roberto Mancini
|6
The subs worked when you consider Cristante helped set up the first goal and two of the three made their penalty kicks. It's the biggest moment of his career and converts Italy not only into European champs but also one of the favorites at next year's World Cup.
9