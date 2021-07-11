Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Jordan Pickford 120 A slow start to the game but Pickford rose to the hour in the second half, saving smartly from Lorenzo Insigne before an even better diving block on Federico Chiesa. He could do nothing about the equalizer, indeed he did well to parry Marco Verratti's initial header. He saved excellently from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the shootout. 7

(DEF) Kieran Trippier 70 Maybe it's just because he was up in the stands but it was hard to shake the sense that if David Beckham were transported through time to the modern England team this is the role he'd be playing. He may not have done so as well as Trippier, whose dreamy cross for Shaw was the first of many deliveries to test the Italian defense. 7

(DEF) Kyle Walker 119 There were moments of somewhat clumsy distribution with the ball at his feet but his covering was customarily excellent, showing the composure, technique and pace that have typified his tournament. 7

(DEF) John Stones 120 A smart block on Ciro Immobile denied Italy what was perhaps their best chance of the first half. Somehow he kept blocking everything although, not for the first time this tournament, he could not quite get over a header in the attacking box but that aside he was solid under the Italian onslaught. 7

(DEF) Harry Maguire 120 Those nervy moments that did come were invariably repelled by Maguire, that giant head of his meaning that Immobile had little joy with the crosses Italy put in the box. 7

(DEF) Luke Shaw 120 ⚽ 2' Shaw could scarcely have timed his first England goal better, nor struck it any more sweetly. His form was reflective of his side as a whole, an outstanding start but a player who seemed to be buckling under the pressure as the game wore on, not least from the dead balls he kept lobbing towards Maguire. 7

(MID) Kalvin Phillips 120 One day, in years to come, the hairs on Marco Verratti's neck will go on end as he remembers the time Phillips stalked him across the England pitch. Italy's key creative force could hardly get on the ball as the Leeds man chased him -- and what seemed like half a dozen other players -- back towards their own goal. 8

(MID) Declan Rice 74 He saved his best performance of an exceptional tournament for last. It was not just that he quelled so much danger in the England half but that when he got the ball he drove forward purposefully, advancing his team to positions where they could be effective. 8

(FWD) Mason Mount 99 Early on the Chelsea playmaker would take up shrewd positions in the pockets between the Italian defensive lines, largely serving as a facilitator rather than a primary playmaker. But in the second half he was something of a non entity, one who ought to be frustrated to have lost a header to Verratti that led to Italy's equalizer. 5

(FWD) Harry Kane 120 It takes some quality and strength to impose your will on Giorgio Chiellini in the air but Kane did so. This was not a game for him to take a high volume of shots but instead to drag the Italian defense out of position, something he did effectively throughout the game. The problem as the game wore on was that he dropped deep but no one went beyond him and into the danger area. 7

(FWD) Raheem Sterling 120 An exceptionally bright start full of deft runs and invention, one where he seemed to beat Jorginho at will, but after being denied a penalty the runs beyond Kane that England needed to establish their attack were rarely seen if at all. 6

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

(FWD) Bukayo Saka Trippier, 70' He will have been frustrated by his heavy touch in the box twice, first when Mount fired a low cross at him in the box and then when Jack Grealish's through ball was slightly deflected. The Arsenal youngster also might have felt that Giorgio Chiellini should have got more than a yellow for grabbing him by his shirt cuff as he burst towards goal. Nothing quite came off for Saka, a disappointing night that ended in heartbreaking fashion as his spot kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. 5

(MID) Jordan Henderson Rice, 74' It took the Liverpool captain a fair while to get into the game but he took up smart positions to limit Italy's ball play along the left flank. Still his passing radar was at best wayward, perhaps explaining why he was not trusted for the shootout. 5

(FWD) Jack Grealish Mount, 99' From his first touch you could sense that Italy feared what Grealish might do to them. He could not quite change the game however. 5

(FWD) Jadon Sancho Walker, 119' A poor penalty was his sole contribution to the game, a stuttering run and tame effort at the right height for Donnarumma to save. 5

(FWD) Marcus Rashford Henderson, 119' Brought on for the shootout he did make one excellent tackle on Federico Bernadeschi in his awkward right back role but like his fellow substitute missed his penalty in heartbreaking fashion, dragging a shot against the post. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating