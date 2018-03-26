England vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

England beat the Netherlands without Harry Kane and is looking to do the same to Italy

England and Italy meet on Tuesday in a day filled with big international friendlies, with the Three Lions looking to build chemistry ahead of this summer's World Cup. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What to know

England just beat the Netherlands 1-0 with a goal from Jesse Lingard, while Italy fell 2-0 to Argentina. This is another opportunity for England manager Gareth Southgate to secure the attacking optiosn behind the injured Harry Kane, while Italy didn't qualify for this summer's World Cup and is building towards the future. 

Prediction

England struggles to create quality chances against the defensive-minded Italians, and the match ends just as it started. England 0, Italy 0.

