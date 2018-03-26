England vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
England beat the Netherlands without Harry Kane and is looking to do the same to Italy
England and Italy meet on Tuesday in a day filled with big international friendlies, with the Three Lions looking to build chemistry ahead of this summer's World Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to know
England just beat the Netherlands 1-0 with a goal from Jesse Lingard, while Italy fell 2-0 to Argentina. This is another opportunity for England manager Gareth Southgate to secure the attacking optiosn behind the injured Harry Kane, while Italy didn't qualify for this summer's World Cup and is building towards the future.
Prediction
England struggles to create quality chances against the defensive-minded Italians, and the match ends just as it started. England 0, Italy 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Mexico vs. Croatia preview
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is expected to play
-
USMNT vs. Paraguay preview
The U.S. faces off against one of MLS' biggest stars
-
Argentian vs. Spain preview
Both teams are looked at as candidates to win this summer's World Cup
-
Germany vs. Brazil preview
Two of the most successful nations in World Cup history meet on Tuesday
-
Goal of the year in Paraguay?
This goal had it all, and it was executed perfectly
-
Portugal vs. Netherlands preview
The World Cup hopesfuls battle a Dutch team with lots of new faces