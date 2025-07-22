Semifinal action begins at the Women's Euro on Tuesday with England's clash against Italy, which offers a classic faceoff between a tournament favorite and this summer's Cinderella story.

Reigning European champions England are heavily favored in Tuesday's matchup, their attack leading the way as they chase a second consecutive title. They are in the semifinals after a closely contested quarterfinal with Sweden, going down 2-0 in the first half, but scoring two goals in quick succession after halftime to force the game to extra time and then penalties. The Lionesses then outdid Sweden in a penalty shootout, though it was not exactly impressive – they won 3-2 in the shootout after seven rounds of spot-kicks.

Despite the bumpy road to the final four, England are still the favorites against Italy, who are in the midst of a historic run at the Women's Euro. On Wednesday, they won their first Euro knockout game since 1997 when they beat Norway 2-1, Le Azzure the better team in just about every category. As a team on the rise, they will have their work cut out for them against England, though this is poised to be a transformational summer for Italy, win or lose.

Both teams are targeting a spot in Sunday's final and will await the winner of Spain's semifinal clash with Germany, which will take place on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch England vs. Italy, odds

Date : Tuesday, July 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade de Geneve -- Lancy, Switzerland

: Stade de Geneve -- Lancy, Switzerland TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: England -210; Draw +340; Italy +500

Last meeting

England came out with a lopsided win the last time they played Italy, beating Le Azzure 5-1 in a friendly in February 2024. Lotte Wubben-Moy scored in the first minute for the Lionesses, who were up 3-0 by the 45th minute thanks to a brace from Lauren Hemp. Michela Cambiaghi scored Italy's lone goal in first half stoppage time, while Ella Toone and Rachel Daly scored in the second half. Though the result serves as a warning sign of what could come from a high-scoring England, it is also a nice measuring stick for an Italy team with a point to prove.

What England are saying

England's preparations for the semifinals have been clouded by the racist abuse directed towards defender Jess Carter on social media, which has prompted messages of support for the player as well as a demand for greater action. Carter's England teammates, as well as head coach Sarina Wiegman, have all called upon social media companies to take greater initiative in tackling discriminatory language on their platforms. Wiegman also said England will not take a knee before their semifinal match, the players demanding more than symbolic gestures from high-ranking officials in the sport to combat racism.

"We feel like it has gone past that [taking the knee] now," midfielder Georgia Stanway said. "We feel it is still happening even when we are taking the knee. We have decided that we will stand and we will not do that. We think that is a way of making change in itself because we want to get people talking - we want to tell people that what is being done isn't enough."

Members of Italy's team have also voiced their support for Carter, with head coach Andrea Soncin in alignment with the English team about how discriminatory language is a problem that is bigger than the sport.

"There is the greatest of ­solidarity with her and towards ­anyone ­suffering violence and abuse," Soncin said. "It should not be tolerated. We have a responsibility with the ­position we are in to send the right messages. We need to give educational messages, including to children. It is a cultural campaign, a ­cultural battle."

In terms of team news, England said captain Leah Williamson will be available for selection on Tuesday despite exiting the quarterfinal against Sweden with injury.

What Italy are saying

Italy have been a team on the rise for several years now but this summer in Switzerland, they have finally been able to turn that label into real results and are the latest team to exemplify the growing competitiveness of the women's game. Like many other rising sides in women's soccer, increased attention and investment has played a sizable role in their progress but they have also struck the right balance on the field and are living up to the potential many had seen in them. It has inspired a newfound confidence in Le Azzure, one that is fitting for a semifinalist.

"We are [the underdogs]," Italy captain Cristiana Girelli said. "It's true, because, on paper, we might be. Out of the four semi-finalists, we're talking about the world champions, the European champions, and Germany, who have the most titles in Europe. I agree with those who see us as the underdogs. But football is decided on the pitch, not on paper. We'll be ready to give it our all. And when Italy give our all, it's always harder for everyone else."

Girelli, who has three goals and is in the race for golden boot, has attributed some of Italy's upward trajectory to Soncin, who assumed head coaching roles after the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"He's done an incredible job – he's played a huge role," Girelli said. "He brought cohesion to this team, he gave us motivation, he let us express ourselves, and he gives us self-belief every day. We're building this awareness that we can do it no matter what. He's brought ideas – new ideas. And it's also maybe made us express our abilities even better. And one thing you can't take for granted is that he made us feel important, and he made us all realise that everyone has their time. He's done an extraordinary job."

Soncin will be tasked with finding a way to outdo an attack-minded England team, who find a way to outscore the opposition more often than not.

"We're confident we have what it takes to win this match," Soncin said. "The focus over the past few days has been on recovery and recharging. England use possession well, but that's not their main weapon — they're very direct, they attack space, and they know how to make the most of their attacking qualities."

Predicted lineups

England: Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lauren James, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp

Italy: Laura Giuliani, Elisabetta Oliviero, Cecilia Salvai, Elena Linari, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Arianna Caruso, Manuela Giugliano, Emma Severini, Sofia Cantore, Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea

Player to watch

Alessia Russo, England: The Lionesses may have a wide range of players to call upon when it is time to score goals, but even then, Alessia Ruusso is an easy name to pick out of the list. The 26-year-old has become a crucial part of Wiegman's attacking plans for England and has a goal to show for it at the Women's Euro, though she's been more impactful setting up her teammates to finish the job. Russo has three assists in four games so far and has generated 2.88 expected goals on her own and 0.93 expected assists. If the Lionesses perform well on Tuesday, it will likely come because Russo was at her best yet again.

Storyline to watch

Italy's Cinderella moment: Italy may be the odd ones out amongst the semifinalists, a list that includes Women's World Cup winners in Spain and Germany and a European champion in England, but their upward trajectory is easily the most compelling story as the Women's Euro enters its final week. Their quarterfinal win over Norway was proof of concept that the women's game is trending in the right direction on the field, with new teams able to outdo rivals with history on their side. Italy were easily the better side against Norway, a game in which they were able to demonstrate an attacking prowess that could test a somewhat shaky England defense. A win on Tuesday may be unlikely for Le Azzure but the hope is that they will, at the very least, keep things competitive against England and win or lose, provide the impetus for further growth of the women's game in their home nation.

Prediction

A repeat of the 5-1 scoreline that favored England last year seems unlikely, to the point that Stanway admitted as much in her pre-match comments. "Tournaments are completely different," the England midfielder said. "You turn up to a tournament and it's just 90 minutes where you might not be the better team, it's just a case of who puts the ball in the back of the net."

That is true, but even then, Italy have not just momentum on their side but have demonstrated improvement in the year-plus since and have the tools to catch England off guard. Girelli has played a big role in their semifinal run and even though Italy are not as much of a goalscoring threat as the Lionesses, Wiegman's side have a vulnerability in the back that could be exploited again on Tuesday. Still, this is England's game to lose and with the attacking talent they have on their roster, a defeat feels unlikely. Pick: England 2, Italy 1

