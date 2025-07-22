England and Italy are set to do battle in a 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinal match on Tuesday. England, which won the Women's Euro in 2022, was down 2-0 to Sweden in the quarterfinals before rallying after the 75th minute to win on penalties. Meanwhile, the Italians held on for a 2-1 victory against Norway their last time out thanks to two goals from forward Cristiana Girelli.

Kickoff from Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Switzerland, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Lionesses are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest England vs. Italy odds, while the Italians are +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Italy vs. England picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for England vs. Italy on Tuesday:

Both Teams To Score (-125)

Over 1.5 goals 1st half (+130)

The expert notes that the Italians have found the back of the net in nine out of their last 10 matches across all competitions, scoring against tough opponents like Germany, Portugal and Spain. They're defense could be exposed by England's stealthy attack, which has scored at least one goal in every match in 2025.



First-half goals were scored in each of England's three group stage matches in the tournament, while Italy has either scored or conceded a goal in the first half of each of their first four Women's Euro matches. England should also be full of confidence after their come-from-behind victory against Sweden, so they will be eager to find the back of the net early.



