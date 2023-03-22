A rematch of the 2020 final takes place Thursday as defending champion Italy host England in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group C opener. Italy captured their second title on July 11, 2021, when they battled England to a 1-1 draw before winning 3-2 on penalties. Both sides finished atop their respective groups and won three knockout rounds before meeting for the championship, with Italy getting past Spain and England defeating Denmark in the semifinals.

Kickoff at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest England vs. Italy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Italians are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Italy vs. England picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

England vs. Italy money line: England +155, Italy +180, Draw +220

England vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

ENG: The Three Lions allowed a total of two goals over their final four World Cup matches

ITA: The Italians outscored their opponents 7-0 while winning all three Euro 2020 qualifiers

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have won 17 of their last 18 Euro qualifying matches, with the only loss being a 2-1 setback against the Czech Republic in October 2019. They won all seven of their other contests during that event, scoring 36 goals while allowing only four. England will be looking to continue their success and help Gareth Southgate reach a milestone as the 52-year-old is seeking his 50th victory as manager.

England possesses one of the top offensive players in the sport in Harry Kane, who is second in the English Premier League this season with 21 goals. The 29-year-old striker recorded 12 goals and five assists in eight Euro 2020 qualifiers and added four goals over seven contests in the tournament. Kane also netted a dozen goals during 2022 World Cup qualifying and converted in each of England's final two games of the event.

Why you should back Italy

Italy have not lost a Euro qualifying match on home soil since 1999, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Denmark. Overall, the Italians have won 14 consecutive qualification games and are unbeaten in 40 straight since losing 3-1 to France in 2006. The club will need to receive offense from sources other than Ciro Immobile and Giacomo Raspadori, who both will be missing due to injuries.

One of the players on which Italy will be counting is Vincenzo Grifo, who has registered 12 goals and four assists in 24 matches with Freiburg of the German Bundesliga this season. The 29-year-old German-born winger scored twice for the Italians in their 3-1 triumph over Albania in a friendly last November. Also tallying in that contest was 29-year-old defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who scored his first two goals for the national team during 2022 World Cup qualifying.

