Unbeaten England are two games away from the end of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and are already certain to finish top of Group C. Malta visit Wembley on Friday for the Three Lion's final home qualifier with maximum points from this game and the trip to face North Macedonia counting towards Pot 1 status for the group stage draw. Gareth Southgate's English side have drawn one and won the other five of their six games so far and things look good from a head-to-head point of view too when considering Ukraine and Italy. Belgium, Austria and Turkey have all played one game more than England in the race for a Pot 1 berth for the best performers in qualification. Malta, though, have nothing to play for aside from pride as one of five teams without a single point and a 100% losing record could be their second in 51 years after the first one back in 2000.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Nov. 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 17 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

FS1 fubo (Try for free) Odds: England -15000; Draw: +2500; Malta +10000

Team news

England: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has withdrawn injured as has Lewis Dunk, James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Levi Colwill. Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips are yet to join the squad while John Stones, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Reece James were not fit enough to be called up so Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa have been selected while Cole Palmer has come in with no Raheem Sterling nor James Ward-Prowse. Southgate's option are limited and North Macedonia away will be considered tougher, but Sam Johnstone, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher should all get chances to impress here.

Potential England XI: Johnstone; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher; Bowen, Kane, Foden.

Malta: Jamaica-born attacker Kemar Reid could get his first cap after naturalizing back in Oc tober while Stade de Reims' star man Teddy Teuma and Jodi Jones return to the fold. Teuma has four goals and two assists from 10 outings in Ligue 1 so far this season since joining from Union SG in Belgium overt the summer.

Potential Malta XI: Bonello; S. Borg, J. Borg, Pepe; Attard, N. Muscat, Guillaumier, Camenzuli; Teuma; Jones, P. Mbong.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward for England despite a relatively depleted squad with a rotated Three Lions still likely to pick a poor Malta side apart. Defensive uncertainty could allow the Maltese to notch a goal at Wembley, but expect the English to win comfortably. Pick: England 5, Malta 1.