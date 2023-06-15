It could be a lopsided battle when Malta host England in 2024 UEFA European Championships Qualifying on Friday in Ta' Qali, Malta. England was the runner-up at Euro 2020, losing to Italy on penalties, while Malta have never qualified. The Three Lions opened their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory against Italy on March 23, then beat Ukraine 2-0 three days later. Malta opened with a 2-1 loss to North Macedonia, and the Italians beat them 2-0 on March 26. These teams have met four times in official competition, most recently a 4-0 England victory in 2017 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Malta were outscored 12-0 in the four matches.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at National Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists England as massive -4000 favorites (risk $4,000 to win $100) in the latest Malta vs. England odds. Malta are +4000 underdogs, a draw is priced at +1200, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07) and EFL Cup (+3.64) and Euro Qualifying (+1.28).

Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Malta:

Malta vs. England spread: England -3.5 (+110)

Malta vs. England over/under: 3.5 goals

Malta vs. England money line: Malta +5500, England -5000, Draw +1200

MAL: They have been outscored 10-7 in their seven matches since the start of 2022

ENG: They have a 20-9 goal advantage in their nine games since the start of 2022

Why you should back England

The Three Lions are far and away the more talented team, with players like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford in attack. The midfield also is elite, with Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, and Jordan Pickford backs up a strong defense. Kane was second in the English Premier League with 30 goals, and Saka was fourth in combined goals and assists with 25. Kane has excelled with the national team and is the all-time leading scorer with 55 goals and 82 matches.

Kane scored twice in the 2017 meeting with Malta. He has scored in the first two qualifying matches, and Rice and Saka have the other goals. England have given up just one shot on target over the first two games, allowing three total attempts against Ukraine. Pickford has 25 clean sheets in 51 international matches and was third in the EPL with 123 saves this season. The Three Lions have posted six clean sheets in their past nine European Championship matches and have won 19 of the past 20. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Malta

The Maltese can only hope England are looking past them, as they don't have the quality or depth to compete with the powerhouses. However, they have lost by more than one goal just once in their past seven games. They dropped a 2-1 decision in the opener, getting a goal from Yannick Yankam. Then they held Italy without a goal for the final 60 minutes of that loss. Malta also are far more rested, as many England players have been involved in intense competitions.

Five key England players helped lead Manchester City to the Champions League title and could still be experiencing hangovers. Malta knocked off Luxembourg, a team that ranks 81 spots higher in FIFA's rankings, 1-0 in a friendly last Friday, on a goal from Kyrian Nwoko. Yankam and Nwoko are among 10 players on the roster 25 or younger. Seven players are from Maltese Premier League champions Hamrun Spartans, so they should have energy and cohesion. See which team to pick here.

How to make UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying and Malta vs. England picks

Green has examined the Malta vs. England match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

