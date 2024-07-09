The UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals will be complete after England and the Netherlands meet in Dortmund on Wednesday with Oranje very much now the remaining underdogs this edition. The Three Lions have been underwhelming but continue to push their way towards the final and are very much like France in their approach. The Dutch saw off plucky Turkiye while the English edged Switzerland out in their respective quarterfinals.

Gareth Southgate's men are still searching for a truly convincing win and will be hoping to deliver just that in the final. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane came up big in the round of 16 win over Slovakia, but it was Bukayo Saka who was the hero against the Swiss with a stunning strike. Still, it took penalties to overcome the Nati and book a place in the final four which pitted them against Ronald Koeman's Netherlands.

Oranje have seen off Romania in the round of 16 and Turkiye in the quarterfinals so we could say that they are yet to face a true continental giant. Cody Gakpo has been outstanding in attack and joint-leads the top scorers with three goals ahead of Donyell Malen, Bellingham and Kane who will hope to be amongst the goals for this one, having been hot and cold so far in Germany.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion - Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion - Dortmund, Germany Watch: Fox or Fubo (try for free)

Fox or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Netherlands +200; Draw +190; England +170

How they got here

Netherlands surprisingly finished third in Group D behind Austria in top spot and France in second but ahead of Poland, so it put the Dutch into an unexpected role of underdog here after a favorable run to the final four of Romania and then Turkiye. England topped Group C but only won one of three games to finish ahead of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia before making hard work of it against Slovakia and then Switzerland to now face Oranje which is arguably their biggest test so far in terms of stature.

Team news

Netherlands: Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo have impressed so far with the Paris Saint-Germain man boasting three assists and the Liverpool star three goals of which two have been provided by Simons. Nathan Ake and Denzel Dumfries should continue to be on either side of the defense although Micky van den Ven is pushing for inclusion after some important late interventions against the Turkish.

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo.

England: Marc Guehi could be reinstated after suspension alongside John Stones although Ezri Konsa would be unlucky if that happens. Kobbie Mainoo looks to be finding a home for himself in midfield next to Declan Rice after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Connor Gallagher while Luke Shaw could now be an option in place of Kieran Trippier after coming on against Switzerland although another caemo might be most likely.

Possible England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Prediction

Although England have not been at their best, the Netherlands have not been up against top opposition since their loss to Austria and also went goalless against France. The Three Lions should just about do enough to roar on but only after 120 minutes. Pick: Netherlands 1, England 2 (England win after extra time).