England look to reach the final for a second straight time when they take on the Netherlands at BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. England, who lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 championship match, went 1-2-0 to finish atop Group C before edging Slovakia 2-1 in the Round of 16 and defeating Switzerland on penalties in the quarterfinals. The Netherlands advanced to the knockout stage despite placing third in Group D with a 1-1-1 record and rolled past Romania 3-0 before a late rally helped get them past Turkiye 2-1 in the quarters.

England vs. Netherlands money line: England +165, Netherlands +220, Draw +175

England vs. Netherlands over/under: 1.5 goals

England vs. Netherlands spread: England -0.5 (+160)



England vs. Netherlands to advance: England -134, Netherlands +110

ENG: The Three Lions have allowed fewer than two goals in 18 of their last 19 matches across all competitions

NET: The Dutch have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven overall contests

Why you should back England

The Three Lions like to make things interesting in this tournament, as each of their last four knockout-stage matches have gone to extra time before being decided. In this edition, midfielder Jude Bellingham knotted the Round of 16 contest against Slovakia in the 95th minute and striker Harry Kane scored less than a minute into extra time. England battled Switzerland to a 1-1 draw on Saturday before converting all five of their penalty kicks to advance.

Bellingham and Kane have combined for four of England's five goals in Euro 2024, with each scoring twice. The 21-year-old Bellingham tallied in the club's 1-0 triumph over Serbia in the group-stage opener, while Kane converted in a 1-1 draw with Denmark. The 30-year-old star is England's all-time leader with 65 career international goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have registered nine victories and a draw over their last 12 matches across all competitions, with both defeats in that span being one-goal decisions. The side has a number of dangerous offensive weapons, with Cody Gakpo leading the charge. The 25-year-old winger, who is tied for the tournament lead after converting in three of the Netherlands' first four contests, has recorded six of his 12 career international goals in either the World Cup or the Euros.

Forward Memphis Depay scored his lone goal of this competition in the club's 3-2 loss to Austria in the group-stage finale. The 30-year-old is tied for 10th on the Netherlands' all-time list with 96 games and ranks second with 46 goals, four behind Robin van Persie. Forward Donyell Malen led Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga in 2023-24 with 13 goals and registered a brace in the Netherlands' Round of 16 triumph over Romania to give him four goals in seven matches across all international competitions this year. See which team to pick here.

