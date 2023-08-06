Fresh from their thumping win over the Asian champions China in their final group stage game, England face the top-ranked side in Africa in the World Cup round of 16. Though the odds firmly favor the Lionesses, Nigeria have already proven that they can be a match for the tournament's big guns, stunning hosts Australia in Brisbane on their way to second place in Group B ahead of Olympic champions Canada, who they held to a 0-0 draw.

Nigeria have never won a knockout game at the Women's World Cup, their last experience at this stage of the tournament coming in 1999 where they lost to Brazil in the quarterfinals. By contrast, England will have their eyes on a path to the final that looks altogether more favorable after the group stage than it had beforehand. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, August 7 | Time : 3:30 a.m. ET

: Monday, August 7 | : 3:30 a.m. ET Location : Lang Park -- Brisbane, Australia

: Lang Park -- Brisbane, Australia TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox Sports 1 | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: England -450; Draw +400; Nigeria +1000

Storylines

England: The Lionesses' tournament burst into life in their final group stage game, two slightly gritty 1-0 wins followed by the Lauren James-inspired demolition of China, the young Chelsea forward getting a hat trick of assists to go alongside her two goals. Crucial to her fine form was Sarina Wiegman's switch of system, the back three with James playing a central role behind strikers Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp bringing the best out of almost everyone on the pitch.

Whether that system lasts remains to be seen, not least because Wiegman has the sort of dilemma every manager wants with all 23 of her squad available to train ahead of the round of 16 tie. That means a return for Keira Walsh, who had feared the worst after suffering a knee injury against Denmark in the second game of the tournament. The Barcelona midfielder might not risk her fitness unless absolutely needed against Nigeria but her presence could be vital if England are to win the tournament.

Nigeria: For a team who had two goalless draws in their three games, Nigeria delivered drama aplenty in the group stages, most notably in a stunning 3-2 win over hosts Australia in their second match. Even their tie with Canada was thrilling, Chiamaka Nnadozie in a match that sent the Olympic champions on course for an early exit.

Having come through such a competitive group, Nigeria see no cause for fear against the Lionesses. Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons head coach, said: "Why not play England? We played the Olympic gold medallists. We played Australia, the host nation [and won], so bring on the European champions. Why not? It seems like it is fitting. We'll come up with a plan. Don't count us out against England. We'll be prepared."

Prediction

England may not find life as easy for themselves as they did against China but the European champions should still have the quality to get the win. PICK: England 2, Nigeria 0