England will look to continue their winning ways when they battle Nigeria in a Round of 16 matchup at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday. England, which won Group D with a 3-0 mark, placed fourth in the last World Cup, held in France in 2019. Nigeria, which took second in Group B with a win and two draws, have advanced past the group stage for the first time since 1999. That year, the Nigerians placed seventh after reaching the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET.

England vs. Nigeria spread: England -1.5 (-110), Nigeria +1.5 (-120)

England vs. Nigeria over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Nigeria 90-minute money line: England -355, Nigeria +1000, Draw +380



ENG: The Lionesses are eyeing their best finish since placing third in Canada in 2015



NIG: Nigeria have outscored their World Cup opponents 3-2 this tournament

Why you should back England

Lauren James has given the Lionesses a much needed spark after the team lost star player Beth Mead to injury. James has responded with three goals this tournament, including two in a 6-1 win over China on Tuesday. She also scored the lone goal in the win over Denmark on July 28. The 21-year-old already has four goals in 14 appearances for the national team. Since 2021, she has been a member of Chelsea of the English Women's Super League, scoring nine times in 45 appearances.

Why you should back Nigeria

Like England, the Nigerians are also on a nice roll. They are 1-0-2 in the Women's World Cup and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. Helping lead the charge is Asisat Oshoala, who has a goal in three appearances at the Women's World Cup, including two starts. She has taken seven shots, including two on target. Since joining the national team in 2013, Oshoala has recorded 31 goals.

