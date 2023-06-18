England are hoping for another easy stroll Monday in 2024 UEFA European Championships Qualifying when they host North Macedonia. The Three Lions (3-0-0) have the far superior talent, but North Macedonia gave Ukraine a serious test on Friday. While England were cruising to a 4-0 victory against Malta, the Macedonians took a 2-0 lead into halftime but couldn't close out the victory. Ukraine rallied to win 3-2, getting the winner after a red card left North Macedonia playing with 10 men. England have high hopes for Euro 2024 after losing on penalties to Italy in the most recent edition of the tournament in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The Three Lions are -1100 favorites (risk $1100 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest England vs. North Macedonia odds. North Macedonia are +2600 underdogs, a draw is priced at +700, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any North Macedonia vs. England picks, make sure you see the Euro 2024 Qualifying predictions from proven soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07) and EFL Cup (+3.64) and Euro Qualifying (+1.28).

Now Green has broken down England vs. North Macedonia matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for North Macedonia vs. England:

England vs. North Macedonia spread: England -2.5 (+100)

England vs. North Macedonia over/under: 3.5 goals

England vs. North Macedonia money line: England -1100, N. Macedonia +2600, Draw +700

ENG: The Three Lions have scored 21 goals in their past eight matches (5-2-1).

NM: They have seven goals in their past eight games (2-1-5).

Why you should back England

The depth of the Three Lions will make a huge difference, with players like Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish almost fully rested. All three started Friday on the bench, and Grealish was among those who didn't play at all. Harry Kane was among the goal-scorers, and Bukayo Saka and James Maddison started alongside him in attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield with Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson, and Gareth Southgate's experiment paid off in a big way.

Alexander-Arnold, a fullback with Liverpool, took on a more central role. His perfect pass to spring Saka led to an own goal, and his stunning strike and a Kane penalty forged a 3-0 halftime lead. England have outscored their first three opponents 8-1. They have a 41-13 edge in shots, putting 20 on target to just one for their opponents. Callum Wilson, who scored 18 goals for Newcastle last season, also came off the bench, a further display of the squad's depth. He also scored on a penalty.

Why you should back North Macedonia

The Macedonians nearly made a stunning run to the 2022 World Cup, getting a famous 2-1 victory against Germany and going 3-3-2 in group play. They knocked off Italy 1-0 in the playoff semifinal but fell one victory short, losing 2-0 to Portugal in the final. They have since struggled in League C of the UEFA Nations League, going 2-1-3, but they are a talented side. They showed that Friday against Ukraine, when they had a 12-6 advantage in shots (5-3 on net).

Eljif Elmas and Enis Bardhi put North Macedonia ahead in the first half, but then things fell apart. Elmas also scored in the opener, a 2-1 victory against Malta. The 23-year-old had six goals and three assists in starting 14 of his 36 appearances for Serie A champ Napoli last season. Bardhi scored 23 goals in five seasons with La Liga's Levante before scoring six in the Turkish League last season. Aleksandar Trajkovski is second on the team's all-time goal-scoring list with 20.

How to make England vs. North Macedonia picks

