England vs. Norway odds, prediction, preview, picks, start time for World Cup match on Saturday

A huge evening of World Cup quarterfinal soccer kicks off with a meeting of two of the world's best strikers as Harry Kane and England take on Erling Haaland and Norway. England won an all-time match in the Round of 16, defeating Mexico 3-2 to reach this stage. Norway, meanwhile, upset Brazil behind two goals from Haaland. Kickoff in Miami Gardens, Fla. is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The latest England vs. Norway odds from FanDuel list England as -215 favorites to qualify for the semifinals, while Norway are +172. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more England vs. Norway picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

England vs. Norway odds

England vs. Norway 90-minute money line: England -115, Tie +260, Norway +310 England vs. Norway 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over -142, Under +116) Bet England vs. Norway on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

England vs. Norway betting preview

This match is a great way to demonstrate that there's more than one way to be an elite scorer. Both of these teams are built around their all-world strikers, but Kane and Haaland are strikingly different players. Kane is an archetypal old-fashioned No. 9 -- a bit slower, bulky, and absolutely deadly if the ball falls to his feet in the box. Thomas Tuchel's system is designed to do just that, with wingers pinging in crosses and Jude Bellingham (a great scorer himself) feeding passes when he isn't aiming for the back of the net.

Then there's Haaland. The Manchester City star is the perfect modern striker. A big Viking berserker who runs like Derrick Henry once he gets rolling, Haaland isn't just pure brute force. He's also got one of the most precise shots in the world. Just look at the second goal he scored against Brazil -- a laser beam from long distance across the face of goal. He's also deadly in the air with his head. Kane may have scored more goals for his club this season, but Haaland is the scariest man in the game.

England can rightfully claim to have the better supporting cast around their main man. We've already mentioned Bellingham, but Bukayo Saka finally looked fit and firing in the Mexico game. Anthony Gordon had one of his better games of the tournament, and Declan Rice managed to survive health concerns and a wildly early yellow card to help patrol midfield. The problem here has been the defense, with a rotating cast of characters at right back and a center back partnership that's been dangerously shaky leading to some unfortunate goals.

That's a problem with Haaland coming to town. Usual starter Marc Guehi is reportedly nursing a hamstring issue, so it may be John Stones or Dan Burn partnering with Ezri Konsa in the middle of the back line. Konsa has done a good job at battling Haaland when Man City and Aston Villa have met in recent seasons, but Konsa has sometimes been out of sync with his England teammates (although we should note he was excellent against Mexico).

This game may come down to how reliably Norway can get the ball to Haaland, and how well the Three Lions will be able to convert their chances at the other end of the pitch if they have to chase the game after an early Norwegian goal. England proved themselves to be resilient when they had to play down a man at the Azteca and walked away with a win, but Mexico also didn't seem to know how to dislodge the bus parked in front of the English goal. Haaland has the quality to barrel straight through it.

England are the better team on paper. They're rightfully favored to advance. They haven't lost a competitive match since Tuchel took over. But if there's someone who can trigger a defensive meltdown, it's Haaland. Don't be surprised if this game turns into the two attacks trading haymakers with the last goal being the winner.

England vs. Norway picks, prediction

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer (+120)

What a blessing to get this not only at plus money, but at this lovely price. It feels inevitable that Haaland will strike gold at some point in this match. Norway may not win, but the big man won't make it easy for England.

Jude Bellingham to score or assist (+130)

England's No. 10 has dispelled all of the pre-tournament consternation surrounding him. He is quite clearly the second most important player on the team behind Kane and his presence will again be felt in this match. If this turns into a track meet, he'll be involved in one way or another.