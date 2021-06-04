England will host Romania in an international friendly on Sunday. England, which is in the midst of a five-match winning streak, will be tuning up for UEFA Euro 2020 Group D play, which begins next week. Romania, meanwhile, is out to snap a three-match losing streak as it prepares for the first of its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches. Romania leads the all-time series 3-2-6, but the sides have not met since June 2000, when Romania posted a 3-2 victory in the UEFA European championship.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England. England is listed as the -400 (risk $400 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Romania is +1100 and a draw would return +480 in the latest England vs. Romania odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

England vs. Romania spread: England -1.5

England vs. Romania over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Romania money line: England -400, Romania +1100, Draw +480

ENG: England is 9-2-1 in its last 12 matches dating back to September 2020

ROM: Romania is 3-0-4 against England since losing 1-0 on June 2, 1970, in the FIFA World Cup

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup between England and Romania. Although the English boast a talented squad, they will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is nursing a leg injury, and there are doubts over the availability of center-back Harry Maguire. Romania should be nearly at full strength, with the exception being the absence of Florin Tanase, who is suspended.

England is coming off a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday on a goal by Bukayo Saka in the 56th minute. Romania dropped a 2-1 decision to Georgia that same day. Andrei Virgil Ivan scored Romania's lone goal.

