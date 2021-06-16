On Friday night much of the United Kingdom will come to a stop for one of the biggest games on the international calendar: England vs. Scotland. The 115th tournament meeting between these two neighbours, and second at a major tournament, the stakes are high for the Scots in particular as they travel to Wembley Stadium.

A 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening game leaves Scotland little room to manoeuvre, certainly a similar defeat to England would leave Steve Clarke's side facing an almighty task against Croatia in their final group game just to secure one of the four knockout round qualification slots reserved for the best-performing third place teams. Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, are on a high after an impressive victory over the Croats but will be acutely aware that defeat would rob them of much of the momentum they are looking to build. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, June 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: England -300; Draw +380; Scotland +1000 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

England: After a comprehensive win against one of Europe's top sides there was little of serious note that ought to have concerned Southgate. If there is one scintilla of an emerging issue, however, it might be balancing Harry Kane's strengths at club level with the needs of his national team. For Tottenham Kane's telepathic understanding with Heung-min Son makes it all the more effective when he drops deep and plays passes over the top; there may not be enough time in training to replicate that with the glut of attacking riches England have. Should he then adopt a more orthodox role?

Kane himself believes he may not even be a guaranteed starter. "We have great competition for places," he told ITV. "Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] has come in and done great. For me it is about how I train every day and when I play [I] try and give my best for the team. I think that is what everyone is doing at the moment and I am sure there will be rotation among all the players in this tournament. Everyone is waiting for the chance to try and make an impact."

Scotland: Clarke will be sweating on the fitness of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney after the left back, who operates in the back three for his country, returned to light training following the calf injury that ruled him out of the opening defeat to the Czech Republic.

Tierney is not the only selection dilemma facing Clarke. There are those who would like to see Southampton's Che Adams start from the off, particularly after Lyndon Dykes missed so many chances at Hampden Park, whilst Billy Gilmour's non-involvement has others unimpressed.

Prediction

England have that cutting edge that Scotland lack and it would be a bold man who doubted Kane's ability to find the net in the biggest games. This could be a morale-boosting repeat of the Three Lions' win at Wembley in Euro 96. PICK: England 2 Scotland 0