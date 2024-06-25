Euro 2024 carries on when England and Slovenia square off in a Group C showdown at Cologne Stadium in Germany on Tuesday. The Three Lions headed into this tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. Leading up to Euro 2024, England went 1-2-1 in friendlies in 2024. As for Slovenia, they went 2-0-2 in all their friendlies in 2024. England currently sits atop Group C with four points, while Slovenia is in third with two points.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Slovenia odds, while the Slovenes are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +420 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Slovenia vs. England picks, you need to see the Euro 2024 predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down England vs. Slovenia from every angle and revealed his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Slovenia vs. England:

England vs. Slovenia money line: England -340, Slovenia +1000, Draw +420

England vs. Slovenia over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Slovenia run line: England -1.5 (+102)

ENG: England scored 33 goals over the last two years in international matches

SLO: Slovenia has a zero-goal differential in Euro 2024

England vs. Slovenia picks: See picks here

Why you should back England

Midfielder Declan Rice is an energetic force in the middle of the pitch. Rice has great tackling instincts but has the athleticism to be a force offensively. In 37 starts for Arensal during the 2023-24 season, Rice had seven goals and eight assists. Forward Bukayo Saka has been another effective force for the Three Lions.

Saka is relentless when attacking defenders while using his stellar footwork to create space. Last season for Arensal, Saka finished with 16 goals and eight assists. He also has 11 goals in 33 caps for England. Midfielder Phil Foden supplies Gareth Southgate's squad with a forceful attacker. The 24-year-old notched 19 goals and eight assists for Manchester City last season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Slovenia

This is Slovenia's second time in the Euros but their first since 2000. Forward Benjamin Sesko is the squad's top player. Sesko has terrific size at 6-foot-5 but is nimble enough to evade defenders. The 21-year-old has 11 total goals for Slovenia in his career and scored five goals in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. In addition, he had 14 goals and two assists last season with RB Leipzig.

Midfielder Jon Gorenc Stanković can be a calm force as both a defender but also as an offensive presence. Stanković logged three goals in 28 games for Sturm Graz last season. Midfielder Tim Elko is also an athletic player in the lineup for Slovenia. In two international friendlies in 2024, Elko had one goal. He also scored once thus far in the tournament. See which team to pick here.

How to make Slovenia vs. England picks

Green has broken down the Euro 2024 match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, both of which offer plus-money payouts. See what they are at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Slovenia, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.