England vs. Spain final score: Raheem Sterling ends three-year goal drought, Three Lions pull the upset

The English national team is out to prove its semifinal run at the World Cup is not a fluke. On Monday, the Three Lions roared in Seville, beating Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League. After losing to Spain at home earlier in League A play, England flipped the script in this one, taking a 3-0 lead after just 38 minutes. The game was never really that close as Spain got a goal in the final minute off added time to pull within one, but the ref blew the final whistle just after the goal.

Raheem Sterling scored twice, ending a big-time goal drought on the international level, with Marcus Rashford getting the other goal. Spain got goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos, but the team was way off early, missing several key chances in the opening five minutes.

Here's the opener from Sterling, which was his first goal for England since Oct. 9, 2015:

¡¡GOOOOLAAAAAZOOOOO!! Con un contragolpe mortal, Sterling lanza un riflazo al Angulo que dejó frio a De Gea





Rashford made it 2-0 in the 29th minute with this lovely effort:

And Sterling's second game in the 38th minute to stun the Spain fans:

Spain tried to get back in it and outshot England 23-5, but only five of those shots went on frame. After Alcacer scored in the 58th minute, Rodrigo appeared to be taken down in the box shortly after an an error from Jordan Pickford, but nothing was called. Was this a penalty? Decide for yourself:

Jordan Pickford....what are you doing, mate???
Spain rightly aggrieved not to get a penalty, after Pickford lost the ball to Rodrigo in the box and then hauled him down.

The win gives England four points in Group 4 of League A play, pulling within two of Spain. The win also gives Croatia life, which is in last place, five points off the top with one less match played.