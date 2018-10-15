England vs. Spain live stream, TV channel: Watch UEFA Nations League online, prediction, pick
It's a big-time clash between two of Europe's deepest squads
Spain hosts England on Monday in the Nations League as Luis Enrique looks to all but put things away in League A Group 4. Spain enters the day with six points after two games, having beaten England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0. England and Croatia both have one point after drawing against each other. A win for Spain and the team will have an eight-point lead with two games to go, which will pretty much cement them as the group winners. But if England happens, the Three Lions will still be alive.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Spain vs. England in the USA
When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Unimas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Playing in Spain at Real Betis' Benito Villamarin, the hosts should have the edge. But this is an England squad with plenty of talent and enough to win. Expect it to be close but for a late goal from Spain to seal it. Spain 2, England 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USWNT qualifies for World Cup
It was as easy as expected, with the U.S. blowing out another team
-
Nations League schedule, scores
Here's the latest when it comes to the Nations League
-
Germany vs. Netherlands preview
Germany looks to jump France with a victory
-
Thierry Henry named AS Monaco coach
The French superstar has returned home
-
Browns owners looking to save Crew
The Crew fans got some great news on Friday
-
Gibbs on transition from player to agent
The former MLS and Europe-based player spoke to CBS Sports about some of his top talents