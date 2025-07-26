England and Spain will do battle on the big stage once again when they face off in the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship final on Sunday. La Roja have won each of their Women's Euro matches thus far and are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, with their last loss being to England in the Nations League group stage back in February. England are the reigning Women's Euro champion after winning the tournament in 2023, but they are clawing their way back into the final after come-from-behind victories against Sweden and Italy.

Kickoff from St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland is set for noon ET. The Spaniards are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest England vs. Spain odds, while England are the +333 underdog. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Spain are listed at -175 to score the first goal and at -275 to lift the trophy.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are Green's best bets for England vs. Spain on Sunday:

Spain to win (-125)

Under 2.5 goals (-110)

"The Lionesses have used up most of their nine lives at this tournament, and their luck could finally run out," Green said. "La Roja have more quality in their ranks. They are technically superior to England, and the likes of Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey and Esther González should fire their team to victory."



Spain are listed at -135 on the money line

These teams have engaged in low-scoring matches, with four of their last six meetings ending with under 2.5 goals scored. In the current tournament, both teams have held each of their Women's Euro opponents to two or fewer goals.



Under 2.5 total goals is listed at -105

