England vs. Spain score, recap: Rodrigo scores winner, Shaw injured and late controversy

The UEFA Nations League brought us a tasty matchup on Saturday with England taking on Spain at Wembley, and it was a contest that had it all. From a lovely winner to a horror injury, it was a game few who watched will forget.

After Marcus Rashford scored the opener 11 minutes in, Spain responded through Saul Niguez, who finished home a pass from Rodrigo. And then it was Rodrigo who scored the winner with a lovely finish at the front post just after the half-hour mark. Here's the winning goal:

El gol de Rodrigo que torpedea Wembley pic.twitter.com/hwE4Z6DWJO — Mr. Portadas ⚽️ (@MrPortadas) September 8, 2018

And while there weren't any more goals, we were far from done. English defender Luke Shaw had to be carted off after crashing into Dani Carvajal. He appears to hit his head on the player's arm before his head crashes off the ground. Take a look:

Not nice for Luke Shaw. Get better mate#ENGSPA pic.twitter.com/efSQ2W6lHd — Nele Alli (@wideboy78) September 8, 2018

A really scary moment, and it's always terrible to see something like that, but even more so for Shaw. Back in 2015, he suffered a graphic leg injury that caused him to miss an entire season.

After Shaw was carted off, the match continued, and then in added time things got crazy. A ball high in the air was scooped up by David De Gea, but Danny Welbeck positioned himself near the ball. De Gea fell down, lost control and Welbeck finished for what looked like the equalizer, but a foul was called.

Was it a foul? Take a look:

In a game that went 100+ minutes, #Spain hold on for 2-1 win to start Luis Enrique's tenure. #England thought they equalized in 97th minute, but Danny Welbeck's goal was ruled out for apparent foul on David De Gea--who was fortunate after spilling the ball. #ENGESP #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/Nn7GxRJYO2 — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) September 8, 2018

That's a tough one. Feels like it could have gone either way. De Gea was hurt on the play, and maybe that played a role in the ref's decision, but there was nothing malicious there from Welbeck, though some will question his positioning. In the end, Spain holds on and England wonders why luck wasn't on their side.