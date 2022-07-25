When it hosted the Women's European Championship for the first time in 2005, England lost two of its three matches during group play and failed to qualify for the knockout stage. The Lionesses have fared much better this time around, posting three clean sheets in the group stage before edging Spain in the quarterfinals. Making its second consecutive semifinal appearance, England continues the quest for its first title when it takes on Sweden in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Tuesday. Sweden has reached the semifinals for the ninth time in 11 appearances in the tournament.

England vs. Sweden money line: England -130, Sweden +320, Draw +240

ENG: The Lionesses lost to the Netherlands 3-0 in the 2017 semifinals

3-0 in the 2017 semifinals SWE: The Swedes posted a 3-2 victory over England in the 1987 semifinals

Why you should back England

The Lionesses were dominant during group play, scoring a tournament-high 14 goals without allowing a single one in victories against Austria (1-0), Norway (8-0) and Northern Ireland (5-0). They faced a stiffer test in the quarterfinals but recorded a 2-1 comeback victory in extra time. After falling behind in the 54th minute, England received goals by Ella Toone in the 84th and Georgia Stanway in the 96th to pull out the win.

Forward Beth Mead has been a force in the tournament, leading all players with five goals and sharing first place with three assists. The 27-year-old netted the lone goal in the win versus Austria and registered a hat trick and an assist against Norway before scoring one goal and setting up two others in the match with Northern Ireland. Alessia Russo is second on the team with three tallies and has added an assist, while fellow midfielder Stanway and forward Ellen White have scored two goals apiece.

Why you should back Sweden

While England has given up just one goal through four matches, the Swedes also have played well defensively. Sweden surrendered one goal in each of its first two contests before posting back-to-back clean sheets against Portugal in the final group-stage game and Belgium in the quarterfinals. Linda Sembrant sent the Swedes back to the semifinals after they lost to the Netherlands in the 2017 quarters, scoring in the second minute of stoppage time against the Belgians to snap a scoreless tie.

The 35-year-old defender became the seventh member of the team to score in the tournament. Midfielder Filippa Angeldal leads the Swedes with two goals, while forward Kosovare Asllani has recorded a goal and a tournament high-tying three assists. Sweden has had the upper hand in the all-time series against England, suffering its only loss in seven competitive meetings in 1984.

