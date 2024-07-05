A spot in the semifinals of Euro 2024 will be on the line when England and Switzerland collide in a quarterfinal match on Saturday at Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf. The Three Lions advanced to the quarterfinal by rallying for a dramatic 2-1 victory over Slovakia in extra time. England received the equalizer from Jude Bellingham in the waning moments of the game and then got the game winner from Harry Kane in additional extra time. Meanwhile Switzerland upset Italy, 2-0, in their Round of 16 matchup.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Three Lions are the +120 favorites on the 90-minute money line in the latest England vs. Switzerland odds, with the Swiss the +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190, and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. England:

England vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line: England +120, Switzerland +280, Draw +190

England vs. Switzerland over/under: 1.5 goals

England vs. Switzerland to advance: England -187, Switzerland +150

ENG: Three Lions rank third in Euro 2024 in possession (60.5%)

SUI: Switzerland are tied for third in Euro 2024 in goals (seven)

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have dominated the all-time, head-to-head series against Switzerland. England have lost only one of their last 24 meetings against the Swiss in all competitions, earning 18 wins and five draws. The Three Lions also are unbeaten in 13 matches (10 wins and three draws) since their last loss to Switzerland, in May 1981.

In addition, England have been excellent so far this tournament in maintaining possession. The Three Lions rank third in the field in possession, at 60.5%. Only Portugal (65.2) and Germany (62.0) have been better.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss enter Saturday's quarterfinal on a roll. Switzerland are unbeaten in 2024, having earned four wins and four draws. That includes a 1-1 draw against Germany in the final group stage match and a well deserved 2-0 victory against Italy in the Round of 16. The Swiss have not lost since falling 1-0 at Romania in Euro 2024 qualifying in November.

In addition, Switzerland will face an England side that will have questions on defense. Marc Guehi, who has excelled on the back line for the Three Lions, is suspended for Saturday's game after accumulating two yellow cards. Manager Gareth Southgate will likely have to rely on the less proven Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez or Ezri Konsa in Guehi's absence.

Green has broken down the Euro 2024 match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two best bets, both of which would pay plus-money.

