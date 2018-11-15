England vs. USA score: Live updates from Wayne Rooney's Wembley farewell, game highlights, full coverage

It's Wayne Rooney's England farewell and another test for the U.S.

The United States men's national team takes on England on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly that also serves as the farewell match for D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney. It's a talented England roster that, no doubt, has its mind more on Sunday's huge UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia, but it's also expected to be a heart-warming scene for their No. 10. More on how to watch the match here. You can also stream it on fuboTV (try for free).

The U.S., meanwhile, still has Dave Sarachan as interim manager as the federation moves forward with its coaching search. Sarachan has once against called up a youthful squad with stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie expected to start.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

