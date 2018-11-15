England vs. USA score: Live updates from Wayne Rooney's Wembley farewell, game highlights, full coverage
It's Wayne Rooney's England farewell and another test for the U.S.
The United States men's national team takes on England on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly that also serves as the farewell match for D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney. It's a talented England roster that, no doubt, has its mind more on Sunday's huge UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia, but it's also expected to be a heart-warming scene for their No. 10. More on how to watch the match here. You can also stream it on fuboTV (try for free).
The U.S., meanwhile, still has Dave Sarachan as interim manager as the federation moves forward with its coaching search. Sarachan has once against called up a youthful squad with stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie expected to start.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Pulisic wants USMNT coach 'with a plan'
The USA is looking for the right coach to lead Pulisic and a talented young core
-
USMNT vs. England preview
The United States men's soccer team travels to Wembley for a friendly against the Three Li...
-
Latest on USMNT coaching search
The search for a new USMNT manager has taken a little longer than expected
-
Spain vs. Croatia preview
Spain crushed Croatia 6-0 the last time out in UEFA Nations League play
-
France vs. Netherlands preview
The defending World Cup champs travel to Rotterdam for a highly-anticipated matchup against...
-
VAR to debut in Premier League in 2019
The league is following in the footsteps of many others by implementing VAR