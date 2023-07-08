England won the 2023 U-21 Euros after beating Spain 1-0 thanks to the deciding goal scored by Curtis Jones in the first half. Manchester City's goalkeeper James Trafford became the hero of the final after he saved a 99th-minute penalty, also stopping the rebound in a crazy ending. The Young Lions secure their first U-21 European Championship since 1984 and didn't concede a single goal in the process.

The deciding goal arrived in the first half, when Cole Palmer's free-kick was deflected by Jones. But in the second half, Spain tried to equalize and had the biggest opportunity in stoppage time when Levi Colwill fouled Abel Ruiz inside the box. After VAR, the penalty kick was given and Trafford became the MVP of the final with his incredible double save. Take a look:

Afterwards, Trafford said he told his teammates earlier in the day that he would save a penalty.

This trophy is a big success for England who have a lot to look forward to in the coming years with a new generation of talent ready to shine, looking to build off England's performances at the last two World Cups and making the Euro 2020 final.

Spain scored 13 goals before the final and had another big chance before the penalty, but Ruiz's headed goal was ruled out as he was offside. England, on top of the historical win, became the first team to record six clean sheets in a row in the competition's history. This is the third trophy for England after the Young Lions won in 1982 in addition to 1984.