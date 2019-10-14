England's Euro qualifying match in Bulgaria stopped twice due to racist chants from fans
It was another dark day for the sport in Europe
England's national team was ready to walk off the field against Bulgaria on Monday if players were targeted by racist abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier. At the match in Sofia, Bulgaria, English players were targeted with monkey chants and Nazi salutes, and the game had to be stopped twice.
The first half was halted when fans started making monkey noises, targeting numerous black players on the England national team. Video also showed some fans doing a Nazi salute.
UEFA's anti-racism protocol calls for the match to be abandoned on the third occasion, which follows a stadium announcement condemning racist abuse and a temporary delay of action.
Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports was at the match and reported the following: "I've heard clear monkey chants on six separate occasions in last 10 mins when [Tyrone] Mings and [Marcus] Rashford have been on the ball. I heard one fan clearly shout 'Hey, monkey' as Mings passed the ball. Abuse coming from small groups of fans in home end. It's not widespread."
UEFA did not make an official comment on the incidents during the game, a contest England won handily.
