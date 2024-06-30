Jude Bellingham's breakout year shows no signs of slowing down, this time rescuing England moments before they were eliminated from Euro 2024 in the round of 16 by Slovakia on Sunday. England earned a throw-in in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, which Kyle Walker took long in order to send the ball straight into the penalty area. Marc Guehi got a light flick on the ball where Bellingham was waiting in front of goal. The UEFA Champions League winner wasted no time to score and did so in spectacular fashion, doing so via bicycle kick to level the scoreline at 1-1.

The Three Lions, one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the whole thing, went down in the 27th minute through a goal from Slovakia's Ivan Schranz and spent the majority of the match searching for an equalizer. They were unsuccessful for the most part, taking 12 shots before Bellingham's strike but failing to put a single one on goal, replicating their less-than-ideal form of the tournament so far, scoring two goals in three games en route to the round of 16.

England quickly took the lead once extra time began, with the team's all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane scoring just one minute after the break.

The epic moment is just a continuation of an impressive season for the 21-year-old, who scored 23 goals and notched 13 assists in his debut season at Real Madrid. He acclimated exceptionally well to life in in the Spanish capital, winning La Liga Player of the Year honors as the team won the league and the UEFA Champions League.