English Football League Championship playoffs: Leeds, Derby, Aston Villa, West Brom fight for final Premier League spot

Norwich City and Sheffield United have already guaranteed promotions to the Premier League and now four teams compete in a playoff for the final spot. Leeds United, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby County start their path to the Premier League on Saturday when the first of two legs kick off.

English Football League Championship playoff schedule

Saturday, May 11

Derby County vs. Leeds United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- ESPN+

Aston Villa vs. West Bromwich Albion, 12:15 p.m. ET -- ESPN+



Tuesday, May 14

West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Wednesday, May 15

Leeds United vs. Derby County, 2:45 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Leeds United vs. Derby County

Leeds finished third in the table with 83 points, meanwhile Derby County came in sixth place with 74 points and was awarded the final spot in the playoffs. Derby County is playing in-form right now, winning four its past six matches, including a 3-1 win over West Brom in the final match of the season. Harry Wilson leads the team with 17 goals. Patrick Bamford is suspended for the first leg for Leeds, who has has struggled as of late. It has lost three of its last four games and missed out on a chance to have clinched an automatic promotion to the Premier League. Leeds has not been in the Premier League since 2004, Derby County was last in the Premier League in 2008.

West Brom vs. Aston Villa

West Brom finished fourth in the table with 80 points, meanwhile Aston Villa finished in fifth place with 76 points. These two teams finished second and third in the league in goals scored, so it may be a high-scoring affair. Tammy Abraham is the leading goal-scorer for Aston Villa, netting 25 goals on the season, good for tied for the second most in the league. West Brom has dropped its last two matches, giving up three goals in each match.

West Brom could get back in the Premier League after a one-year break. It was in the Premier League from 2010-2018, before coming in last place and being relegated. Aston Villa was in the Premier League's inaugural season in 1992 and remained in the division until 2016. It lost to Fulham in the EFL Championship playoffs final last year.