The road to the richest game in sport is underway as the playoff picture is shaping up in the EFL Championship to see who will join Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League. But the madness doesn't stop there in the English Football League as teams up and down the pyramid are pushing for promotion. Tom Brady's Birmingham City have already sealed their return to the Championship, while Wrexham's Hollywood story continues to astonish with three consecutive promotions, but who else can join them?

Among the 72 teams in the English football league, only 10 can get promoted each season, keeping their dreams of Premier League soccer alive. It's an exclusive club, and with the final day of EFL league play coming to an end on Saturday, some of those promotion spots are already wrapped up.

Let's take a look at who has already been promoted out of their divisions ahead of the final day taking place:

Promoted to the Premier League

Burnley

Leeds United

Scott Parker has led a third team to promotion with Burnley bouncing right back to the Premier League following their relegation last season under Vincent Kompany. Led by a strong defense and the heroics of James Trafford in net, Burnley could win the Championship in rebounding back to the Premier League. Leeds are level on 97 points with the Clarets after spending a season longer in the second division than they would've hoped after being relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season. It could be the first time in history that two teams in the same division collect 100 points, showing just how strong this duo has been from wire to wire in the Championship this season.

Promoted to the Championship

Birmingham City

Wrexham

League One has a chance to see another record broken with Birmingham City having a chance for a whopping 111 points if they manage to win their last game. Heading right back to the Championship, the Whites have seen serious investment with Tom Brady joining the ownership group, including the purchase of striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham. It's investment that has paid off with him finding the back of the net 19 times so far and leading them on a strong campaign.

Wrexham's Hollywood story under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to move forward with a third successive promotion under their belt. It may be a tough job to secure a fourth one and make it to the Premier League, but nothing can be put out of the realm of possibility here. Phil Parkinson has established himself as one of the best managers in the entire English pyramid and they've been able to seamlessly bench a club legend in Paul Mullin while moving forward with no issues. The Dragons continue to push the right buttons no matter what comes in their path.

Promoted to League One

Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale

Luke Molyneux has had a season for the ages with 16 goals and 12 assists while pushing Doncaster to promotion. A team that has slid down the pyramid since being relegated from the Championship in 2014, this is a time that they can begin their climb back. Led by Darren Morre, Port Vale owns a dubious record of spending the longest time in the EFL without reaching the top flight with 113 seasons under their belt but they're now back in League One after being relegated last season.