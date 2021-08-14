Manchester United is on a mission to pick up some silverware, and the Red Devils start that quest when it hosts Leeds United on Saturday. Manchester United beat Leeds 6-2 in their matchup at Old Trafford last season, but the Whites held the Red Devils to a 0-0 draw in the return match at Elland Road. Man United (21-11-6) finished second in the Premier League last season, 12 points behind champion Manchester City, and lost in the Europa League final. Leeds (18-5-15) finished a respectable ninth in its first season back in the top flight after spending 16 years in the Championship.

Kickoff from Old Trafford is set for 7:30 a.m ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) in its latest Manchester United vs. Leeds United odds, while Leeds is the +490 underdog and a draw is priced at +325. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before you lock in your Leeds United vs. Manchester United picks or any English Premier League predictions, you need to check out what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Leeds United vs. Manchester United matchup and revealed his best bets and expert analysis. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the EPL odds and betting trends for Manchester United vs. Leeds United:

Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Manchester United -1.5 (+140)

Manchester United vs. Leeds United over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Leeds United money line: Man U -185, Leeds +490, Draw +325

MAN: Bruno Fernandes was third in the league with 110 shots (40 on target) last season

LEE: Patrick Bamford was fourth in the league with 105 shots (45 on target) last season



Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils spent $160 million in the offseason to improve on a team that reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and the League Cup semifinals. England star winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane were brought in but could need time to acclimate. Still, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are just some of the dangerous pieces in an attack that put up 73 goals last season, second-most in the league. Fernandes was third in the Premier League with 18 goals and tied for second with 12 assists.

Man U is 11-5-1 against Leeds in league play since 1998, and it won the home matchup in a rout last season. The Red Devils' counter-attack is devastating, and it can capitalize on the aggressive tactics Leeds employs. Fernandes and Scott McTominay each scored twice as United took a 3-0 lead just 20 minutes into the December matchup. Man U held the ball for 56 percent of the game and outshot Leeds 16-6 but couldn't get on the board in the rematch. Leeds allowed 54 goals last season, seventh-most in the league, while United allowed 44 (fifth-fewest).

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites held Man U off the score sheet in the second meeting after getting their legs under them in their return to the Premier League. They went 7-2-1 to close the season, and that included a 2-1 victory against Manchester City. Leeds also played the eventual league champion to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad. Bielsa is one of the game's best tacticians, and his teams are always entertaining. Leeds scored at least three goals 10 times last season and finished the season with 62, fifth-most in the league.

Leeds finished just six points shy of qualifying for European competition a season ago, and Bielsa will be pushing for more. He has plenty of attacking talent, with striker Patrick Bamford the focal point. He tied for fourth with 17 goals last season and also had eight assists, and Jack Harrison's loan was made permanent after he put up eight goals and set up eight more.

How to make Manchester United vs. Leeds picks

Green has looked closely at the Manchester United vs. Leeds United match from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total (2.5). He also has two confident best bets and complete analysis of this English Premier League match. He's only sharing his expert Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Leeds United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Leeds United vs. Manchester United, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.