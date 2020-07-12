Watch Now: Takeaways From Champions League Draw ( 4:36 )

Matchday 35 of the 2019-20 English Premier League season concludes on Monday with a critical matchup between Manchester United and Southampton. Manchester United is looking to finish inside the top four of the English Premier League standings, which will secure the Red Devils a spot in next season's Champions League. Southampton, meanwhile, is looking to continue its impressive run of results, having earned victories over Norwich City, Watford and Manchester City since play resumed. Kick-off between Manchester United and Southampton is set for 3 p.m. ET.

The latest English Premier League odds from William Hill list Manchester United as a -345 money line favorite (risk $345 to win $100), while Southampton is going off at +900. The draw is being listed at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any English Premier League picks or predictions for Manchester United vs. Southampton, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League this week, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Arsenal vs. Leicester City (+240) and Everton vs. Southampton (+255), as well as Watford's (-155) victory over Norwich City, Chelsea (-225) knocking off Crystal Palace, Liverpool (-185) topping Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United (-310) beating Aston Villa and Manchester City (-900) cruising past Newcastle United.

Now, the model has set its sights on Monday's Premier League fixture and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 35

The model is leaning over 3.5 goals in Monday's showdown between Manchester United and Southampton. The Red Devils enter Monday's match undefeated in their last 10 Premier League games. Manchester United's recent run can be directly attributed to its ability to score goals. In fact, Manchester United has scored three or more goals in four consecutive league fixtures.

After securing a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in their last outing, the Red Devils became the first team in Premier League history to win four straight games by three or more goals. Midfielder Mason Greenwood has made all the different since being inserted into United's starting lineup, having scored a goal in three straight league fixtures.

Southampton, meanwhile, is unbeaten in each of its last three games on the road. The Saints have fared well away from home because they've scored seven goals during that three game stretch. In addition, Southampton has given up 56 goals in league play this season, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Monday.

How to make English Premier League picks for Matchday 35

The model has also revealed a strong money line pick for Manchester United vs. Southampton. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

English Premier League schedule

Monday, July 13

Manchester United vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET