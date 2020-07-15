Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Thomas Rongen talks the UEFA Champions League ( 2:04 )

Thursday's four-game slate in the English Premier League is highlighted by a critical matchup between Manchester United and Crystal Palace. Manchester United is looking to finish inside the top four of the English Premier League standings, which will secure the Red Devils a spot in next season's Champions League. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid losing its sixth straight league fixture. Kick-off between Crystal Palace and Manchester United is set for 3:15 p.m. ET.

The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Manchester United as a -325 money line favorite (risk $325 to win $100), while Crystal Palace is going off at +1000. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting a more competitive match when Leicester City hosts Sheffield United at 1 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Leicester City at +100 (risk $100 to win $100), while Sheffield United is being listed at +310 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks or predictions for Thursday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League last week, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Arsenal vs. Leicester City (+240) and Everton vs. Southampton (+255), as well as Watford's (-155) victory over Norwich City, Chelsea (-225) knocking off Crystal Palace, Liverpool (-185) topping Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United (-310) beating Aston Villa and Manchester City (-900) cruising past Newcastle United.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 36

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Thursday's showdown between Manchester United and Crystal Palace. The Red Devils enter Thursday's game unbeaten in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Manchester United's recent run can be directly attributed to its ability to score goals. In fact, Manchester United has scored two or more goals in each of its last six games. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made all the difference since signing for the Red Devils, having been directly involved in 14 goals in his 11 Premier League appearances.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, has lost five straight league games. The Eagles are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, the third consecutive game Crystal Palace has given up at least two goals. Crystal Palace has conceded 13 goals since play resumed in the English Premier League, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Thursday.

English Premier League schedule

Thursday, July 16

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Southampton vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday, July 17

West Ham vs. Watford, 3 p.m. ET