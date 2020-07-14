Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Thomas Rongen talks the UEFA Champions League ( 2:04 )

The revamped 2019-20 English Premier League schedule continues on Wednesday, July 15, with four tantalizing matchups. The action gets underway with a triple header at 1 p.m. ET, highlighted by a crucial matchup between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley. Wolverhampton needs a win on Wednesday to stay within striking distance of Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United for a spot in next season's Champions League. Then at 3:15 p.m. ET, Liverpool takes the field as Premier League champions against Arsenal. Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory against Arsenal earlier this season behind a strong performance from Mohamed Salah, who scored two goals against the Gunners.

The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Liverpool as a -110 money line favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Arsenal is going off at +300. Oddsmakers are also expecting a competitive match when Burnley hosts Wolves on Wednesday. William Hill lists Wolves at -105 (risk $105 to win $100), while Burnley is going off at +375 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks for Wednesday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League last week, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Arsenal vs. Leicester City (+240) and Everton vs. Southampton (+255), as well as Watford's (-155) victory over Norwich City, Chelsea (-225) knocking off Crystal Palace, Liverpool (-185) topping Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United (-310) beating Aston Villa and Manchester City (-900) cruising past Newcastle United.

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between Liverpool and Arsenal. The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham over the weekend despite maintaining over 60 percent of the possession against Spurs. Despite their recent setback, Mikel Arteta's side has fared well on home soil. In fact, the Gunners have scored three or more goals in three of their last five league games at home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could break England's top-flight points record of 100, which was set by Manchester City in 2017-18, with three wins in its final three games. However, Liverpool limps into Wednesday's contest winless in three of its six Premier League matches since play resumed following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite winning just one of its last three away fixtures in league play, Liverpool is unbeaten against Arsenal since Jurgen Klopp took over as manager, scoring 26 goals in eight league games. The Reds have also scored two or more goals in three of their last five games, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

English Premier League schedule

Wednesday, July 15

Newcastle United vs.Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET

Burnley vs. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 16

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Southampton vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday, July 17

West Ham vs. Watford, 3 p.m. ET