Chelsea and Manchester United are both fighting to finish in the top-four of the English Premier League standings, which will secure both clubs a spot in next season's Champions League. The Blues enter their matchup against Liverpool in third place, one-point above both Manchester United and Leicester City. With a win over the Premier League champions on Wednesday, the Blues will secure a spot in next season's Champions League. However, Chelsea has beaten Liverpool just once in its last 10 meetings in the Premier League. Kickoff for Liverpool vs. Chelsea is set for 3:15 p.m. ET.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will host West Ham on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League games and will move into the top-four if they can avoid defeat. The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Manchester United at -460 (risk $460 to win $100), while West Ham is going off at +1200. Meanwhile, William Hill has installed Liverpool at +100 (risk $100 to win $100), while Chelsea is being listed at +260 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks or soccer predictions for Wednesday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League this week, correctly predicting Chelsea's (-700) victory over Norwich City, Tottenham (-125) knocking off Newcastle United, Wolves (-110) topping Burnley, Manchester City (-600) beating Bournemouth and Manchester United (-300) cruising past Crystal Palace.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 37

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between Liverpool and Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side needs just one more victory to set a club record for wins in a league season. However, the Reds enter Wednesday's matchup having lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures. Liverpool's poor form in recent outings can be directly attributed to its inability to score goals. In fact, Liverpool has been held to one goal or less in four of its last seven games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Liverpool by a final score of 2-0 when these two teams met in the FA Cup in March. In addition, Chelsea has recorded a shutout three times in the Premier League since play resumed, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Wednesday.

English Premier League schedule

Wednesday, July 22

Manchester United v. West Ham (1 p.m. ET)

Liverpool v. Chelsea (3:15 p.m. ET)