Matchday 37 of the 2019-20 English Premier League season gets underway on Saturday when Norwich City hosts Burnley at 12:30 p.m. ET. Norwich City already knows its being relegated at the end of the season and the Canaries enter Saturday's matchup having lost four consecutive Premier League fixtures at home. Burnley, meanwhile, enters Saturday's match having lost just one of its previous 14 league games.

The latest English Premier League odds from William Hill list Burnley at +124 (risk $100 to win $124), while Norwich City is going off at +230. The draw is being listed at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any English Premier League picks or predictions for Norwich City vs. Burnley or any other EPL fixture, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League this week, correctly predicting Chelsea's (-700) victory over Norwich City, Tottenham (-125) knocking off Newcastle United, Wolves (-110) topping Burnley, Manchester City (-600) beating Bournemouth and Manchester United (-300) cruising past Crystal Palace.

Now, the model has set its sights on Matchday 37 and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 37

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup between Norwich City and Burnley. Norwich has failed to score a goal in seven of its last nine games across all competitions. The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 18 games this season, including 10 of the past 12. Teemu Pukki is Norwich City's top scorer in league play this season, having found the back of the net 11 times. However, Pukki has gone 12 league games without a goal and has not registered a shot on target in his last nine Premier League appearances.

Burnley, meanwhile, has lost just one of its last 14 league games. The Clarets also enter Saturday's match unbeaten in their last six appearances. Burnley's recent run of success can be directly attributed to its strong defensive play. In fact, Burnley has recorded 14 shutouts in league play this season, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Saturday.

How to make English Premier League picks for Matchday 37

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for Tottenham vs. Leicester City and every English Premier League match this weekend. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back on Matchday 37? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in this weekend's English Premier League fixtures, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

English Premier League schedule

Saturday, July 18

Norwich City v. Burnley (12:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 19

Bournemouth v. Southampton (9 a.m. ET)

Tottenham v. Leicester City (11 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 20

Sheffield United v. Everton (1 p.m. ET)

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (1 p.m. ET)

Wolves v. Crystal Palace (3:15 p.m. ET)