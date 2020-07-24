Watch Now: Premier League Matches To Watch ( 1:47 )

The 2019-20 English Premier League season wraps up on Sunday, July 26 with 10 tantalizing matchups. Liverpool enters Matchday 38 having already clinched the title, but there is still plenty on the line for teams looking to secure European qualification and those hoping to avoid relegation. Manchester United and Chelsea currently occupy the final two Champions League spots, but both clubs are far from locks. Manchester United battles fifth-place Leicester City on Sunday, and the winner will qualify for next season's UCL. Chelsea, meanwhile, needs a win or draw at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers to guarantee the Blues a spot in the UCL next season. Sunday's 10-game slate is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. ET.

The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Manchester United at +110 (risk $100 to win $110), while Leicester City is going off at +210. Meanwhile, William Hill has installed Chelsea as a -122 money line favorite (risk $122 to win $100), while Wolves is being listed at +330 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks or soccer predictions for Sunday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League last week, correctly predicting Chelsea's (-700) victory over Norwich City, Tottenham (-125) knocking off Newcastle United, Wolves (-110) topping Burnley, Manchester City (-600) beating Bournemouth and Manchester United (-300) cruising past Crystal Palace.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 38

The model is backing Liverpool (-260) on the road against Newcastle. The Reds are coming off an impressive 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their last outing. Jurgen Klopp's side also dominated Newcastle in the reverse fixture earlier this season, beating the Magpies 3-1 at Anfield. Liverpool maintained over 75 percent of possession in its first matchup against Newcastle, while registering 20 shots. Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's final goal in its 3-1 victory, and he'll enter Sunday's match full of confidence. In fact, Salah is the only Liverpool player to reach 10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in two separate Premier League seasons.

Newcastle, meanwhile, has secured just two points from its past five games. The Magpies have won just one of their last eight games in the Premier League, and have conceded two or more goals in four of their last five outings. In addition, Newcastle has recorded just two victories over Liverpool in its last 13 league meetings, one of the main reasons the model is backing the Reds on Sunday.

How to make English Premier League picks for Matchday 38

English Premier League schedule

Sunday, July 26

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Brighton, 11 a.m. ET

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Norwich City, 11 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m. ET

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m. ET