Sunday's showdown between Tottenham and Leicester City has massive implications for the Foxes. Leicester City is guaranteed a top-four finish if it can win its final two matches in the Premier League. However, Brendan Rodgers' side enters Sunday's showdown winless in its last seven Premier League away games. Tottenham, meanwhile, has won three consecutive games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff for Tottenham vs. Leicester City is set for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Tottenham at +125 (risk $100 to win $125), while Leicester City is going off at +215. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are also expecting an extremely competitive match when Bournemouth hosts Southampton at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. William Hill lists Bournemouth at +140 (risk $100 to win $140), while Southampton is being listed at +180 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks or predictions for Sunday's doubleheader, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League this week, correctly predicting Chelsea's (-700) victory over Norwich City, Tottenham (-125) knocking off Newcastle United, Wolves (-110) topping Burnley, Manchester City (-600) beating Bournemouth and Manchester United (-300) cruising past Crystal Palace.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 37

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Sunday's showdown between Tottenham and Leicester City. Tottenham is coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in its last outing. Striker Harry Kane scored twice in Tottenham's victory, giving him 15 goals in league play this season.

Tottenham has also fared well against Leicester City on its home turf. In fact, Spurs have lost just one of their past eight home league games against the Foxes.

Leicester City, meanwhile, is winless in its last seven Premier League away fixtures. The Foxes suffered a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in their last road game, but they're coming off an important 2-0 win over Sheffield United in their last outing. In addition, Leicester City has recorded a shutout four times since the restart, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Sunday.

How to make English Premier League picks for Matchday 37

English Premier League schedule

Sunday, July 19

Bournemouth v. Southampton (9 a.m. ET)

Tottenham v. Leicester City (11 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 20

Sheffield United v. Everton (1 p.m. ET)

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (1 p.m. ET)

Wolves v. Crystal Palace (3:15 p.m. ET)