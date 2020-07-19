Watch Now: Real Madrid Can Now Focus On Champions League ( 1:40 )

There's a triple header in the English Premier League on Monday, and soccer fans across the globe will be tuning in to watch as England's top flight takes center stage. Sportsbooks such as William Hill will be taking action on Monday's fixtures, which gets underway when Sheffield United battles Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Newcastle at 1 p.m. ET. Sheffield United is coming off a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Leicester City, while Everton is winless in its last four league fixtures. Then at 3:15 p.m. ET, Wolverhampton Wanderers takes on Crystal Palace.

The latest EPL odds from William Hill list Wolves at -215 (risk $215 to win $100), while Crystal Palace is going off at +700. Meanwhile, William Hill has installed Sheffield United at +112 (risk $100 to win $112), while Everton is being listed at +265 in the latest English Premier League odds. Before you lock in your English Premier League picks or soccer predictions for Monday's triple header, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League this week, correctly predicting Chelsea's (-700) victory over Norwich City, Tottenham (-125) knocking off Newcastle United, Wolves (-110) topping Burnley, Manchester City (-600) beating Bournemouth and Manchester United (-300) cruising past Crystal Palace.

Now, the model has set its sights on Matchday 37 and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top English Premier League predictions for Matchday 37

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Monday's matchup between Sheffield United and Everton. Sheffield United enters Monday's match full of confidence having won four consecutive games at home in league play. The Blades secured an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea in their last home game. Sheffield United's recent form can be directly attributed to its strong defensive play, having conceded just one goal in its last four Premier League matches at home.

Everton, meanwhile, has secured just 10 points from its last 10 league game. The Toffees have also struggled to score goals on the road this season. In fact, Everton has scored just one goal in its last four away fixtures in the Premier League, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Monday.

How to make English Premier League picks for Matchday 37

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for Sheffield United vs. Everton and every English Premier League match on Monday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back on Matchday 37? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in Monday's English Premier League fixtures, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

English Premier League schedule

Monday, July 20

Sheffield United v. Everton (1 p.m. ET)

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (1 p.m. ET)

Wolves v. Crystal Palace (3:15 p.m. ET)