English Premier League odds, predictions: Betting lines, expert picks for Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Two arch-rivals are set to square off Sunday when Liverpool welcomes Manchester United to Anfield. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool enters Sunday's showdown having won 12 consecutive Premier League matches, while Manchester United has won four of its last seven games across all competitions. Oddsmakers list Liverpool as a -230 money line favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Manchester United is going off at +600. The draw is +360 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make your Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks, see what our proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model is off to a blistering start this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 22 of the Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as Liverpool's victory over Tottenham, Chelsea topping Burnley, Manchester United defeating Norwich City, Everton's triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City cruising past Aston Villa. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sunday's English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the under, but its much stronger play is on the Manchester United vs. Liverpool money line, saying one side has all the value. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks.

The model has taken into account that Liverpool has been unbeatable at Anfield. In fact, Jurgen Klopp's side enters Sunday's matchup having won 18 consecutive Premier League matches on their home turf. In addition, Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 38 league games.

Liverpool's historic run can be directly attributed to its defense. Virgil van Dijk, who's the reigning PFA player of the year, leads a Liverpool back line that has not allowed a goal in its last six matches across all competitions. Plus, Liverpool is unbeaten in its last four matches against Manchester United at Anfield.

But just because Liverpool has been extremely successful at Anfield doesn't mean it can beat Manchester United on Sunday.

That's because Manchester United is unbeaten against the top four teams in the Premier League this season. Plus, the Red Devils have beaten Liverpool 28 times in the Premier League, which is eight more than any other club. In addition, Manchester United is the only team to take points from Liverpool this season, earning a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over in Sunday's showdown, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent over the last three years.