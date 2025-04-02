The latest edition of the Merseyside Derby will unfold on Wednesday when Liverpool hosts Everton at Anfield. Liverpool vs. Everton kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and is one of six English Premier League fixtures set to unfold on Wednesday. The Reds have a comfortable nine-point lead atop the Premier League table over Arsenal following the Gunners' 2-1 win against Fulham on Tuesday. Defending champions Manchester City are fighting to secure a top-four finish and will host Leicester City at 2:45 p.m. Leicester are in danger of being relegated, so both teams will press for all three points at the Ethiad.

The latest Premier League odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Man City as -650 favorites (risk $650 to win $100), while the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Liverpool are -220 favorites against Everton, and Mohamed Salah is -160 (risk $160 to win $100) to score or assist.

SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has analyzed the English Premier League odds and locked in his picks and score predictions for every match on Wednesday, April 2.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Brighton 2, Aston Villa 1

"Both of these teams are still in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, but they'll need positive results down the stretch to secure a spot in next season's Champions League, assuming the Villans don't win this year's competition," Sutton told SportsLine. "Brighton are in fine form and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures in league play. The Seagulls have won three consecutive league games at home, and I expect they'll make it four in a row on Wednesday." DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds on Brighton to win at +115.

Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town, 2:45 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bournemouth 3, Ipswich Town 1



Ipswich Town needs to string together several victories if they want to have any shot at avoiding relegation. The Blues are 12 points behind Wolves for 17th in the EPL standings, but they play an entertaining style of soccer. "Ipswich likes to throw numbers forward and press their opposition, but that style of play is a big reason why they've conceded 62 goals this season, the third-most in the league," Sutton said. "Bournemouth are winless in their last four league fixtures, but the Cherries will do enough to secure all three points in front of their home fans on Wednesday." DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the best odds on Bournemouth to win at -270.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Man City 2, Leicester City 0

It's been a disappointing season for Pep Guardiola's men, but they'll look to right the ship against a Leicester City side that has been outmatched in their return to England's top flight. "Leicester have lost six consecutive league games, failing to score a single goal during that span," Sutton pointed out. "On Wednesday, Leicester will take on a depleted Manchester City side, but the Citizens still possess enough quality to cruise to victory in this one." FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Man City -1.5 goals at -196.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0

Southampton have accumulated just nine points through 29 league games with two victories, three draws and 24 defeats. Southampton's last win was a 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have won three consecutive league games and recorded a 2-1 victory at home in the reverse fixture. "The Cherries have had an extremely difficult time finding the back of the net and now they'll take on a Crystal Palace side that has clean-sheeted their last three opponents across all competitions," Sutton said. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best odds on Crystal Palace to win at -175.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Newcastle 2, Brentford 1

Newcastle's fans will be excited to welcome their team back to St. James' Park after their historic victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup Final on March 16. Newcastle's players should be well-rested following a long layoff for the final push to secure a top-four finish. The Magpies are just two points back of fourth-place Chelsea with a game in hand and feature one of the Premier League's top strikers in Alexander Isak, who has 19 goals and five assists in the EPL. "St. James' Park will be rocking after Newcastle topped Liverpool to win the EFL Cup, which will give the home side the confidence and energy needed to pick up three points," Sutton noted. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the best odds on Newcastle to win at -135.

Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Liverpool 2, Everton 1

Everton are enjoying a rejuvenation with David Moyes at the helm. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, their longest unbeaten run since February 2010. However, Liverpool have secured all three points in their past three home games against their rivals. "Liverpool have scored two or more goals in each of their past 12 league games at Anfield, and Arne Slot's men will want to make a statement in this one," Sutton said. "These two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture as tempers flared with two late red cards. I expect Liverpool to control the pace of play, and while Everton won't go down easy, ultimately it's the Reds who walk away with the victory in the Merseyside Derby." Liverpool to win and both teams to score is priced at +250 at Caesars Sportsbook.