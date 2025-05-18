Soccer fans across the globe will be treated to a jam-packed schedule on Sunday, May 18, giving bettors ample opportunities to cash in. Some of the game's biggest stars will take the pitch in important fixtures, including Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka and Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku will look to keep his impressive season going on Sunday when Napoli visits Parma at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Lukaku has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in league play, a big reason why Napoli holds a one-point advantage over Inter Milan atop the Serie A standings. Lukaku is priced at -155 (risk $155 to win $100) to score or assist on Sunday at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Napoli are -210 money-line favorites against Parma.

Meanwhile, two in-state rivalries are set to renew in the MLS on Sunday with Inter Miami hosting Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. ET and LAFC traveling to take on the LA Galaxy at 9 p.m. ET. With well over 25 soccer games available at various sportsbooks, SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton has analyzed the odds to help you find value to add to your soccer picks for Sunday, May 18.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top soccer picks and predictions for Sunday, May 18:

EPL: Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Under 2.5 goals (+112)

Both of these teams are fighting for a top-four finish, and a draw could see both teams accomplish that goal, which could make for a cagey affair when Arsenal hosts Newcastle. Plus, the Gunners have conceded just 33 goals this season, the fewest in the Premier League. "Under 2.5 goals have been scored in nine of the past 10 meetings between these two sides, a trend I'm willing to back again on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best price on Under 2.5 goals at +112.

Serie A: Parma vs. Napoli - Under 2.5 goals (-104)

Napoli enters Sunday's match in first place in the Serie A standings thanks in large part to the disciplined backline. Napoli have conceded only 27 goals across 36 league games. Antonio Conte's men have recorded a clean sheet in four of their last five league games, and now they'll take on a Parma side that managed just two shots on target in the reverse fixture. Some sportsbooks are offering this at -115, but FanDuel is offering the best price on Under 2.5 goals at -104.

MLS: Inter Miami vs. Orlando City - BTTS & Over 2.5 goals (-135)

Both of these teams are efficient in the attacking third. Inter Miami and Orlando City have both scored 24 goals in league play, which was tied for the second-most in the Eastern Conference entering the weekend. Orlando City has scored 11 goals in its last three games across all competitions, while Inter Miami has conceded seven goals in its past two league games. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals at -135 odds.

MLS: LAFC (+110) to win vs. LA Galaxy

The Galaxy are the defending MLS Cup champions, but they've struggled mightily to start the new season. The Galaxy are the bottom dwellers in the Western Conference after failing to record a single victory in their first 13 matches. LAFC has won six of its 13 league games and has been scoring in bunches in recent weeks. LAFC has scored two or more goals in each of their last four fixtures and is coming off a dominant 4-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Galaxy suffered a 3-2 setback at Philadelphia during the week, so fatigue from flying across the country could also play a factor in this one. BetMGM is offering the best price on LAFC to win at +110.