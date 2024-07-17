The French Soccer Federation (FFF) has condemned Argentina's Copa America celebrations because of "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" in their chants. Chelsea defender and France international Wesley Fofana took to social media to draw attention to the Albiceleste celebrations which his Blues teammate Enzo Fernandez broadcast to social media. The Argentina midfielder has since apologized for his actions but an FFF statement has detailed legal action as well as calling for FIFA and Argentina Football Association (AFA) action.

FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino and AFA president Claudio Fabian Tapia are yet to comment publicly.

What was in the chant?

Fernandez's footage after their Copa America final win over Colombia was noticed and reposted via social media by Fofana who branded it: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism." Argentina's players are allegedly heard making references to the family lineage of France players as well as making alleged derogatory homophobic and transphobic mentions. Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final on penalties which has since bred something of a rivalry after Emiliano Martinez's targeting of Kylian Mbappe elicited angry response in France.

What has the FFF said?

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media," read an official FFF statement. "Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature."

Aren't Fofana and Fernandez teammates?

Both Fofana and Fernandez play together for Chelsea and have been teammates for the past 18 months. Although the former was not involved in the 2022 World Cup final, France and Argentina playing each other has created needle which Mbappe did not help with his derogatory comments on South American soccer. Fofana is not Chelsea's only Frenchman with Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto also on the roster -- both have since unfollowed Fernandez on social media.

Has Fernandez apologized?

The Chelsea and Argentina man has taken to social media to express his regret and to apologize for the remarks: "I want to apologize sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations," he wrote. "The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

What comes next?

FIFA and the AFA's stance is anticipated while Chelsea have confirmed that they will potentially take internal action: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behavior completely unacceptable," read a statement. "We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome. We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate." The Premier League could also do the same.